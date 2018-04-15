Hydro One is mobilizing crews to respond to the storm

- Approximately 6,900 Hydro One customers are currently without power -

TORONTO, April 14, 2018 /CNW/ - Freezing rain, high winds and ice pellets that started this afternoon in areas across southwestern and south central Ontario continue to cause power outages on Hydro One's distribution system. It is expected this weather will continue to intensify across the province throughout the evening and tomorrow causing further damage to critical electricity infrastructure. There are currently 6,900 Hydro One customers without power. Where safe, Hydro One crews are out assessing damage and restoring power to customers.

"Our crews are mobilizing quickly and, where safe, starting to assess and repair damage. Our priority right now is to respond to emergencies and start restoring main lines so that we can get the largest numbers of customers back on as quickly and safely as possible," said Greg Kiraly, Chief Operating Officer, Hydro One.

Hydro One is continuing to track the storm and has deployed crews to the areas predicted to be the hardest hit. Additional crews have been placed on standby to respond to impacted areas and affected customers.

Customers looking for information on power outages can call 1-800-434-1235, download the free Hydro One power outage app or visit www.HydroOne.com/stormcenter. Customers can also register to receive proactive personalized text or email alerts about power outages at HydroOne.com/MyAccount.

If the power system in your area is affected by bad weather, be sure to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.

