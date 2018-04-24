<
24.04.2018 17:15:16

Huhtamaki has published its Corporate Responsibility Report and Non-financial information for 2017

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ PRESS RELEASE 24.4.2018 AT 18:15

Huhtamaki has published its Corporate Responsibility Report and Non-financial information for 2017

Huhtamaki has published its Corporate Responsibility Report and Non-Financial information for 2017. The reports are published in PDF format at www.huhtamaki.com. The Corporate Responsibility report presents Huhtamaki's corporate responsibility agenda that focuses on four themes: Packaging we make, Our supply chain, Our manufacturing operations and People. The report consists of two parts: GRI Performance Review 2017 and Insights 2017, which includes individual articles and business cases.

GRI Performance Review 2017 has been prepared in accordance with the Core option of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) G4 Reporting Guidelines. It has been assured by an independent third party, DNV GL Business Assurance Finland Oy/Ab.

For further information, please contact:
Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Group Communications & IR, tel. +358 10 686 7863

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Group Communications

Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 76 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 34 countries, we're well placed to support our customers' growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 17,400 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2017 our net sales totaled EUR 3.0 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com.




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Huhtamäki Oyj via Globenewswire

