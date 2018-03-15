Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
15.03.2018 21:30:00

Hudson Group Announces the Filing of its Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017

Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) ("Hudson Group”), a leader in North American travel retail, announces the filing of its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”).

Hudson Group’s Form 20-F can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website investors.hudsongroup.com. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s audited financial statements, or its complete 2017 Form 20-F including audited financial statements, free of charge, by requesting a copy from the investor relations team at investorrelations@hudsongroup.com.

About Hudson Group

Hudson Group, one of the largest travel retailers in North America, is committed to enhancing the travel experience for over 300,000 travelers every day in the continental United States and Canada. The Company is anchored by its iconic Hudson, Hudson News and Hudson Bookseller brands and operates nearly 1,000 duty-paid and duty-free stores in 88 locations, including airports, commuter terminals, hotels and some of the most visited landmarks and tourist destinations in the world. Our wide range of store concepts include travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free shops, branded specialty stores, electronics stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets. For more information, visit www.hudsongroup.com and www.dufry.com.

