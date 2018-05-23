<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.05.2018 08:30:19

Hoylu AB: Hoylu CEO increases ownership


Malmo, Sweden, May 23, 2018 - Hoylu CEO, Stein Revelsby has purchased 200,000 shares (approximately 1.3%) in Hoylu at an average price of SEK 4.31 per share. His total holding per May 23 is 518,975 shares and 625,900 options.

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO Hoylu + 1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO Hoylu + 1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu
Hoylu delivers innovative solutions to allow global collaborative teams plan, create and share information that will enrichen the user experience in the virtual office. The Hoylu Suite delivers a comprehensive set of personalized digital workspaces to enable teams across locations, on any device, to work smarter and with more fun across major industries including Engineering, Education, Pharmaceutical, Construction, Manufacturing, Graphic Design and many more.

For more information visit:
Www.hoylu.com or Www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu

Ticker: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm
Certified Adviser: Mangold Brokerage AB + 46 (0) 8 50 301 550

Publication
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at (8:30) CEST on May 23, 2018.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Hoylu AB via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Hoylu AB Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Hoylu AB Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

22.05.18
USA drehen weiter an der Sanktionsschraube
22.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
22.05.18
Vontobel: derimail - Renditequellen aus Fernost: 10.75% p.a. Coupon und 40% Sicherheitspuffer auf Alibaba, Tencent und Baidu
22.05.18
SMI etabliert leicht negativen Trend
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Inflation in der Euro-Zone bleibt gedämpft
22.05.18
Schroders: Schroders kauft pan-europäischen Hotelmanager Algonquin
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Hoylu AB Registered Shs 4.54 7.98% Hoylu AB Registered Shs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Eurokurs zum Franken etwas nach
F13-Formular: George Soros setzt im ersten Quartal auf Tech-Riesen
Tesla-Aktie: Morgan Stanley sieht für den E-Autobauer schwarz
Daher fällt der Eurokurs zum Franken ins Minus
Darum erholt sich der Euro zum Franken wieder
Darum tendiert der Euro nach zwischenzeitlichen Gewinnen zum Franken seitwärts
Sonova steigert Umsatz und Gewinn und erhöht Dividende - Aktie verliert
SMI schliesst kaum bewegt -- DAX geht im Plus aus dem Handel
Darum befindet sich der Euro auf Talfahrt
Einigung im Handelsstreit im Fokus: Dow Jones kann 25'000-Punkte-Marke nicht verteidigen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX vorbörslich leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürfte mit Abschlägen in den Mittwochshandel gehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB