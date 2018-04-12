12.04.2018 19:47:00

Hotel Zachary Opens in Chicago's Lakeview Neighborhood

CHICAGO, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new boutique, lifestyle hotel has opened adjacent to historic Wrigley Field. Hotel Zachary at Gallagher Way blends classic elements with modern aesthetics and draws inspiration from its landmark neighbor.

Hotel Zachary blends classic elements with modern aesthetics and draws inspiration from its landmark neighbor, Wrigley Field. (Image credit: Dave Burk Photography)

Built by Walsh Construction, the seven-story, 238,000-square-foot hotel development includes 173 guestrooms and a variety of Chicago-based retail and restaurant offerings.

The design of the hotel pays homage to its namesake, Zachary Taylor Davis, the Chicago Architect who designed Wrigley Field in 1914. Hickory Street Capital, owner of Hotel Zachary, worked closely with Davis' family throughout the entire development process to ensure his legacy was celebrated. Stantec Architecture and Studio K Creative designed a modern version of the early 20th century architecture.

Walsh served as the general contractor and began demolition of an existing structure in March 2016 and later broke ground in July. Walsh and design team members worked over the next 21 months to deliver the new hotel ahead of schedule in March 2018.

"We championed the soft skills on this project; we were a partner everyday with our customer to make sure their goals were achieved," said Project Manager, Nehal Desai. "We are very proud of the product we delivered and the relationships we developed along the way."

Hotel Zachary is the latest addition to Walsh's portfolio of hospitality projects. The firm has recently completed other hotels in Chicago, including the 17-story renovation of the historic Chicago Motor Club into a Hampton Inn, as well as a Hyatt Centric Hotel, Hilton Garden Inn and Cambria Hotel in Chicago's loop district.

"The entire Walsh team worked safely and produced a high-quality product that becomes part of the fabric of the Wrigleyville experience," said Jeff Pezza, vice president of Walsh Construction.

About The Walsh Group
Walsh Construction is part of The Walsh Group, a 120-year-old company providing design, build, finance, operation and activation services. The Walsh Group operates as Walsh Construction, Archer Western and Walsh Canada across 18 regional offices. The company is ranked as the 11th largest contractor in the United States according to Engineering News-Record. Connect with The Walsh Group at www.walshgroup.com; LinkedIn; Twitter; Facebook; and Instagram.

Contact:
The Walsh Group
Pete Doherty
312.492.1533 | pdoherty@walshgroup.com

 

Walsh Construction is part of The Walsh Group, a 120-year-old company providing design, build, finance, operation and activation services.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hotel-zachary-opens-in-chicagos-lakeview-neighborhood-300629160.html

SOURCE The Walsh Group

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

10:29
Vontobel: derimail - 10% p.a. und Chance auf Couponverdoppelung mit Minenunternehmen
11.04.18
Märkte weiter im Bann der Politik
11.04.18
SMI noch nicht aus dem Schneider
09.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: USA: Zinsen steigen weiter
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum steigt der Euro zum Franken auf Jahreshoch
Bitcoin Foundation: Die aktuelle Blase befindet sich nicht am Krypto-Markt
Sulzer-Aktie sehr schwach: US-Banken frieren Sulzer-Konti in den USA ein - CS und UBS setzen Handel aus
Sulzer-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Übertragung der Renova-Aktien abgeschlossen
BC-Aktie dreht klar ins Minus: Barry Callebaut mit deutlich höherem Wachstum
Zuspitzung im Syrien-Konflikt: SMI und DAX schliessen mit Verlusten
Wieso ein Handelskrieg gerade der Schweiz zu schaffen machen könnte
Namensstreit: Apple geht auf ein Schweizer Unternehmen los
So wirkt sich die Entspannung im Handelsstreit auf den Eurokurs aus
So entwickelt sich der Euro zu Franken und Dollar zum Wochenauftakt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Trump sorgt mit Syrien-Tweet für Beruhigung - Dow zieht an
Die Wall Street erholt sich am Donnerstag etwas von ihren Vortagesverlusten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB