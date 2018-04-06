Hong Kong Shares Ripe For Rebound On Friday

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Thursday's holiday for Tomb-Sweeping Day, the Hong Kong stock market had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 160 points or 0.5 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 29,520-point plateau although it's expected to see a solid recovery on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm on bargain hunting, easing concerns of a trade war and a mild bump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials, properties, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index plummeted 661.41 points or 2.19 percent to finish at the daily low of 29,518.69 after peaking at 30,329.08.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies plummeted 5.87 percent, while China Mengniu Dairy plunged 4.84 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 3.52 percent, Galaxy Entertainment tumbled 3.24 percent, China Mobile skidded 2.90 percent, Tencent Holdings declined 2.88 percent, Ping An Insurance dropped 1.93 percent, China Life retreated 1.85 percent, CNOOC gave away 1.80 percent, Lenovo Group shed 1.70 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 1.68 percent, AIA Group fell 1.63 percent, Sands China slid 1.41 percent, WH Group was down 1.07 percent, Hong Kong and China Gas Company eased 0.74 percent and New World Development surrendered 0.54 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks saw further upside following Monday's gains. The major averages fluctuated in afternoon trading but ended firmly in positive territory.

The Dow added 240.92 points or 0.99 percent to 24,505.22, while the NASDAQ gained 34.44 points or 0.49 percent to 7,076.55 and the S&P was up 18.156 points or 0.69 percent to 2,662.84.

The continued strength reflected easing concerns about a potential trade war between the United States and China, which have recently led to considerable volatility.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in February. Also, the Labor Department showed a bigger than expected increase in initial jobless claims in the week ended March 31.

Meanwhile, traders continue to look ahead to the release of the Labor Department's more closely watched monthly jobs report later today.

Crude oil futures rose slightly Thursday as the U.S. oil boom remains in full effect, keeping oil prices in a range between $60-65 a barrel. Nymex May oil futures rose 17 cents to $63.54 a barrel.