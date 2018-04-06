06.04.2018 03:00:14

Hong Kong Shares Ripe For Rebound On Friday

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Thursday's holiday for Tomb-Sweeping Day, the Hong Kong stock market had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 160 points or 0.5 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 29,520-point plateau although it's expected to see a solid recovery on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm on bargain hunting, easing concerns of a trade war and a mild bump in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials, properties, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index plummeted 661.41 points or 2.19 percent to finish at the daily low of 29,518.69 after peaking at 30,329.08.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies plummeted 5.87 percent, while China Mengniu Dairy plunged 4.84 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 3.52 percent, Galaxy Entertainment tumbled 3.24 percent, China Mobile skidded 2.90 percent, Tencent Holdings declined 2.88 percent, Ping An Insurance dropped 1.93 percent, China Life retreated 1.85 percent, CNOOC gave away 1.80 percent, Lenovo Group shed 1.70 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 1.68 percent, AIA Group fell 1.63 percent, Sands China slid 1.41 percent, WH Group was down 1.07 percent, Hong Kong and China Gas Company eased 0.74 percent and New World Development surrendered 0.54 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks saw further upside following Monday's gains. The major averages fluctuated in afternoon trading but ended firmly in positive territory.

The Dow added 240.92 points or 0.99 percent to 24,505.22, while the NASDAQ gained 34.44 points or 0.49 percent to 7,076.55 and the S&P was up 18.156 points or 0.69 percent to 2,662.84.

The continued strength reflected easing concerns about a potential trade war between the United States and China, which have recently led to considerable volatility.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit widened more than expected in February. Also, the Labor Department showed a bigger than expected increase in initial jobless claims in the week ended March 31.

Meanwhile, traders continue to look ahead to the release of the Labor Department's more closely watched monthly jobs report later today.

Crude oil futures rose slightly Thursday as the U.S. oil boom remains in full effect, keeping oil prices in a range between $60-65 a barrel. Nymex May oil futures rose 17 cents to $63.54 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

05.04.18
Entspannungssignale im Handelskonflikt und kräftiger Lagerabbau in den USA geben Ölpreisen Auftrieb
05.04.18
Vontobel: derimail - Entspannt durch alle Marktphasen: Dank 50% Sicherheitspuffer und 6% p.a. Coupon
05.04.18
SMI vor kräftiger Gegenbewegung
03.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Wer vorsorgen will, sollte früh damit beginnen
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Santhera-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Erste klinische Studie mit Omigapil erfolgreich abgeschlossen
SMI und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Gewinnen aus dem Handel
Mit diesen Mitteln könnte Trump Amazon schwächen
Darum rutscht der Euro zu Dollar und Franken ab
Entspannung im Handelsstreit trieb Wall Street weiter an
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Roche - Chance auf einen kleinen Boden
Clariant beziffert Wachstumsplan für Nordamerika
Euro legt nach Berg- und Talfahrt zum Dollar zu - Zum Franken im Plus
Gute Schweizer Mobilfunknetze - Salt erneut hinter Sunrise und Swisscom
SMI vor kräftiger Gegenbewegung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Entspannung im Handelsstreit trieb Wall Street weiter an
Nach der fulminanten Erholung vom Mittwoch ging es auch am Donnerstag an der Wall Street weiter nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB