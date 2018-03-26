(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, retreating more than 1,200 points or 4 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 30,300-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be negative on continuing fears of a trade war. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower on Friday and the Asian bourses figure to open the fresh week in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Friday following heavy losses from the financials, insurance and oil companies and properties.

For the day, the index plummeted 761.76 points or 2.45 percent to finish at 30,309.29 after trading between 29,930.23 and 30,320.31.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies plummeted 6.79 percent, while WH Group plunged 4.65 percent, Tencent Holdings tumbled 4.42 percent, Sands China skidded 4.01 percent, Ping An Insurance dropped 3.71 percent, Lenovo Group retreated 2.62 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China gave away 2.35 percent, New World Development shed 2.27 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 2.23 percent, CNOOC, AIA Group and Henderson Land all fell 1.71 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas dipped 1.22 percent and China Mengniu Dairy eased 0.84 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks saw considerable volatility on Friday before ending sharply lower. The Dow tumbled to a four-month closing low, while the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 fell to their lowest closing levels in a month.

The Dow shed 424.69 points or 1.77 percent to 23,533.20, the NASDAQ lost 174.01 points or 2.43 percent to 6,992.67 and the S&P 500 fell 55.43 points or 2.10 percent to 2,588.26. For the week, the Dow fell 5.7 percent, the S&P lost 6 percent and the NASDAQ dove 6.5 percent.

Ongoing trade war concerns weighed on the markets as China said it would impose tariffs of up to $3 billion on U.S. goods in retaliation for tariffs announced by President Donald Trump.

Traders also kept an eye on developments in Washington, where Trump signed a $1.3 trillion government spending bill after indicating he was considering vetoing the legislation.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a jump in durable goods orders, while a separate report saw but a drop in new home sales.