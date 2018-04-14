HomeSmart Climbs Rankings in Most Competitive REAL Trends 500 Report to Date

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 14, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HomeSmart once again has been named to the prestigious 2018 REAL Trends 500 for the seventh consecutive year.

The franchise is the No. 5 brokerage ranked by closed transaction sides for 2017 with 33,601 sides and is No. 8 ranked by closed sales volume with $10,369,070,559.

HomeSmart is the No. 3 Real Trends 500 ranked firm that had the largest increase in closed transaction sides year over year with a 37.8 percent increase. HomeSmart also saw a 49.9 percent increase in sales volume over 2016.

"It's an honor to be included on such a prestigious list and watch our brokerage move up the rankings year after year," said HomeSmart Designated Broker Trudy Moore. "It is thanks to our first-class systems and technologies and our quality agents that we are able to help homeowners across the valley find a place to call home."

The brokerage's rise toward the top of the rankings is due in part to its increasing agent count of more than 9,060 across 36 strategically located offices throughout Phoenix, Palm Springs and Colorado and its national network of more than 14,600 agents across 17 states.

"I believe a large part of HomeSmart's growth can be attributed to how adaptable our model is in the ever-changing market," said Matt Widdows, HomeSmart International founder and CEO and HomeSmart brokerage owner. "In the incredibly competitive industry we are in, it is our mission to continue to support our agents in order to help drive the growth and further our outreach in the residential real estate business nationwide."

The REAL Trends 500 annually ranks the 500 largest brokerages in the U.S. by both transaction sides and sales volume. The survey also ranks the top affiliated firms, largest independents, top movers by count and percent, the Billionaires' Club, Up-and-Comers and other categories.

The brokerage, along with two other HomeSmart International franchises, was also ranked in The Billionaire's Club, a list of firms that closed at least $1 billion worth of residential real estate in 2017. Fourteen franchises were named to the Real Trends 500 Up-and-Comers list for their transactions.

About HomeSmart International:

Founded in 2000 HomeSmart International quickly became the fastest growing real estate brokerage firm in Arizona. HomeSmart International is ranked in the top 5 real estate brokerages in the United States and the number one brokerage firm in the Phoenix market. From its international franchising headquarters based in Scottsdale, HomeSmart International offers franchisees efficiency and innovation coupled with the systems and technologies necessary to succeed in today's evolving real estate industry. Today, the brand has 133 offices in 17 states and more than 14,500 agents nationwide. For more information on HomeSmart International and its franchise opportunities, visit http://www.homesmart.com

SOURCE HomeSmart