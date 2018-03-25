Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
25.03.2018 05:51:00

His Royal Highness the Crown Prince Visits Harvard University

WASHINGTON, March 24, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- In line with the Crown Prince's dimensional approach to the United States tour, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Harvard University.  As a premier educational institution, His Royal Highness' visit to the university reflects the importance the Kingdom places on education and further developing it to ensuring that Saudi citizens are able to achieve their true potential.  The visit included a moderated roundtable discussion on issues of labor policy, entrepreneurship, and preparing students in a 21st century world through enhancing training of educators, as well as, their pedagogical approach. The Crown Prince met with the University President, whereby they discussed the importance of education and research to the success of Vision 2030. The Kingdom has strong ties with various American educational institutions, including Harvard University, and it aims to further develop these ties. The Saudi-U.S. partnership is strong across various cooperative levels, including education and research.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/his-royal-highness-the-crown-prince-visits-harvard-university-300619083.html

SOURCE Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia, Information Office

