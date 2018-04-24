24.04.2018 05:45:00

Hilton Malaysia Announces its Largest Campaign with Exclusive Room Rates for its April Sale

The Great Getaway in Malaysia offering rooms up to 25% discount

Hilton Honors Members Who Book Direct Now Receive Exclusive Discounted Rate

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Malaysia; the world's most recognized and hospitable company is announcing its largest campaign on exclusive discounts for room rates by booking directly through its brand websites.

The April Sale, which runs from now till 30 April 2018, will include a total of 39 participating hotels in South East Asia, including nine properties from Hilton Malaysia, consisting of Hilton Kuala Lumpur, Hilton Petaling Jaya, Hilton Kuching, Hilton Kota Kinabalu, DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur, DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru, DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka, DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Penang and Hilton Garden Inn Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman North. Book your stays early and enjoy discounts up to 25% for stays from now till 31 December 2018.

 

Targeted as an important part of Hilton's overall distribution strategy and will emphasize the benefits of booking direct and being a Hilton Honors member. These benefits include Hilton Honors Points that can be used for free room nights, free Wi-Fi, and the ability to check-in, choose your own room from a digital floor plan and use a Digital Key all via the Hilton Honors mobile app on a smartphone. In addition, when Hilton Honors members book direct with Hilton, hotels are able to provide more personalized and memorable experiences for each stay.

All Hilton Honors members who book directly through Hilton can save time and money, and gain instant access to benefits.

Find out more: AprilSale2018

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,100 properties with nearly 838,000 rooms in 103 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences – every hotel, every guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose exactly how many Points to combine with money, an exclusive member discount that can't be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information and connect with Hilton on FacebookTwtterLinkedInInstagram, and YouTube.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20180423/2111738-1-a
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20180423/2111738-1-b
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20180423/2111738-1-c

SOURCE Hilton Malaysia

