05.05.2018 14:56:00

High winds cause dozens of power outages across Ottawa

OTTAWA, May 5, 2018 /CNW/ - Hydro Ottawa crews continue to restore power after Friday's high winds downed trees and damaged hydro poles. At this time, 9,000 customers remain without power in 120 separate outages needing repair.

Damaged hydro pole on Montreal Road - May 5, 2018 // Poteau électrique endommagé sur la rue Montreal, le 5 mai, 2018 (CNW Group/Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.)

In many cases, the restoration efforts will be lengthy as crews need to deal with downed trees and obstacles on a house by house basis. That said, crews and contractors will remain on task until power is restored across the city.

More than 45,000 customers were out of power at the height of the storm. Given the number of separate events and the extent of damage to electrical equipment, power restoration is expected to continue throughout the day and into the evening.

In case of a downed power line, the public should stay back at least 10 metres and call 911 immediately.

Hydro Ottawa will continue to post information regarding these ongoing outages on our phone line 613-738-0188, website www.hydroottawa.com and on Twitter @hydroottawa.

About Hydro Ottawa

Hydro Ottawa delivers electricity to more than 328,000 homes and businesses in Ottawa and Casselman. For 100 years, Hydro Ottawa has reliably supplied its customers with power, building and investing in the local electric grid. Proudly municipally owned, Hydro Ottawa contributes to the well-being of the community we serve. Its innovative services help customers manage their account and energy use.

 

SOURCE Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.

SMI und DAX gehen grün ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag klare Gewinne verzeichnen.

