Hexagon US Federal Selects New President and CEO

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon US Federal, a subsidiary of Hexagon, has appointed Tammer Olibah president and chief executive officer. A seasoned executive, Olibah brings nearly two decades of experience leading, developing and implementing technical solutions in both the public and private sectors.

"As a proven leader and strong innovator, we are pleased to welcome Tammer to Hexagon US Federal," said Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael D. Maples, chairman of the board. "He brings exceptional experience in developing a vision and strategy, implementing change and driving significant growth in both the federal and civilian markets. We are excited about the future under his leadership."

Prior to joining Hexagon, Olibah served as part of an executive team leading the Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) information technology and cybersecurity business. During that time, he successfully expanded federal markets for BAH through major capture efforts and strategic investment and directly managed the development and application of delivery teams, capabilities and intellectual capital.

Olibah graduated from George Mason University (GMU) and is a member of the GMU Cyber Security Engineering Industry Advisory Board. Olibah joined the Hexagon team on March 19. For more information, please visit www.hexagonusfederal.com.

About Hexagon US Federal

Hexagon US Federal is a wholly owned independent subsidiary of Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure serving the US federal government. Hexagon provides mission-critical and business-critical solutions to governments and service providers. A global leader, proven innovator and trusted partner, our software and industry expertise help improve the lives of millions of people through safer communities, better public services and more reliable infrastructure. Visit www.hexagonusfederal.com for more information.

Hexagon US Federal is part of Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXAB; hexagon.com), a leading global provider of information technologies that drive productivity and quality across geospatial and industrial applications.

