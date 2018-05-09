Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the fourth quarter 2017

In the first quarter 2018 Hexagon Composites generated NOK 416.3 (346.2) million in operating income and made an operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) of NOK 66.5 (35.1) million. Operating profit (EBIT) was NOK 47.3 (16.6) million and profit before tax came to NOK 31.3

(6.3) million.

Overall, Group operating profit has markedly improved versus the first quarter 2017. Operating results in the first quarter were impacted positively by strong sales volumes within Hexagon Mobile Pipelines and Hexagon Ragasco LPG. The EBITDA for the first quarter is the highest since the fourth quarter 2014 (excluding the exceptional gains recorded in fourth quarter 2016).

Key developments

Joined the Hydrogen Council http://hydrogencouncil.com/

Expanded into the maritime industry with the first delivery of CNG TITAN® tanks for fuel storage onboard a LNG gas supply vessel

Executed the re-organization of the new reporting structure

After balance sheet date

Paid a dividend for 2017 of NOK 0.30 per share

New product launches within Agility Fuel Solutions ("Agility") include new large-capacity hydrogen storage systems for Heavy-Duty Trucks and one-stop-shop Natural Gas and propane integration solutions for Medium-Duty vehicles.

Agility announces a partnership with Romeo Power Technology to provide modular high-performance battery packs for electric and hybrid electric commercial vehicles.

Jon Erik Engeset, CEO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 916 30 550 | jon.erik.engeset@hexagon.no

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagon.no

Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether@hexagon.no

Hexagon Composites delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. We are adapting our leading composite pressure vessel technology for a wide range of mobility and storage applications. The energy transition towards a low-carbon society is constantly opening up exciting growth opportunities for us.

