09.05.2018 07:55:28

Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the fourth quarter 2017

In the first quarter 2018 Hexagon Composites generated NOK 416.3 (346.2) million in operating income and made an operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) of NOK 66.5 (35.1) million. Operating profit (EBIT) was NOK 47.3 (16.6) million and profit before tax came to NOK 31.3
(6.3) million.

Overall, Group operating profit has markedly improved versus the first quarter 2017. Operating results in the first quarter were impacted positively by strong sales volumes within Hexagon Mobile Pipelines and Hexagon Ragasco LPG. The EBITDA for the first quarter is the highest since the fourth quarter 2014 (excluding the exceptional gains recorded in fourth quarter 2016).

Key developments

  • Joined the Hydrogen Council http://hydrogencouncil.com/
  • Expanded into the maritime industry with the first delivery of CNG TITAN® tanks for fuel storage onboard a LNG gas supply vessel
  • Executed the re-organization of the new reporting structure

After balance sheet date

  • Paid a dividend for 2017 of NOK 0.30 per share
  • New product launches within Agility Fuel Solutions ("Agility") include new large-capacity hydrogen storage systems for Heavy-Duty Trucks and one-stop-shop Natural Gas and propane integration solutions for Medium-Duty vehicles.
  • Agility announces a partnership with Romeo Power Technology to provide modular high-performance battery packs for electric and hybrid electric commercial vehicles.

For more information:
Jon Erik Engeset, CEO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 916 30 550 | jon.erik.engeset@hexagon.no

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagon.no

Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether@hexagon.no

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon Composites delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. We are adapting our leading composite pressure vessel technology for a wide range of mobility and storage applications. The energy transition towards a low-carbon society is constantly opening up exciting growth opportunities for us.

For more information, please visit www.hexagon.no

Follow us on Twitter: @HexagonASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Hexagon Composites ASA via Globenewswire

