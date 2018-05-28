<
28.05.2018 17:26:57

Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

Reference is made to the stock exchange release dated 24 May 2018 regarding Hexagon Composites' share buy-back program.

Hexagon Composites ASA has on 28 May 2018 bought 35,000 shares in Hexagon Composites ASA at an average price of NOK 21.84 per share. After the transaction Hexagon Composites ASA holds 1,269,075 shares in the Company.

For more information:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagon.no

 
 
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Hexagon Composites ASA via Globenewswire

Hexagon Composites ASA

