Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.03.2018 07:45:26

Hexagon Composites ASA: Annual Report 2017 and proposed dividend

The Board of Directors of Hexagon Composites ASA (OSE:HEX) has approved the financial statements for 2017.

The Board of Directors has proposed to the annual general meeting a dividend of NOK 0.30 per share. The annual general meeting will be held 19 April 2018.

The 2017 annual report for Hexagon Composites ASA is attached, and is also published on www.hexagon.no.

For more information:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagon.no

Solveig D Saether, Communication Manager, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 906 34 977 | solveig.saether@hexagon.no

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon Composites delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. We are adapting our leading composite pressure vessel technology for a wide range of mobility and storage applications. The energy transition towards a low-carbon society is constantly opening up exciting growth opportunities for us.

For more information, please visit www.hexagon.no

Follow us on Twitter: @HexagonASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Hexagon Composites ASA via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu Hexagon Composites ASAmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Hexagon Composites ASAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

20.03.18
Ölpreise steigen wegen Risiko neuer Iran-Sanktionen
20.03.18
Vontobel: derimail - Mit 5.5% p.a. Coupon und 45% Sicherheitspuffer auf Schweizer Blue Chips setzen
20.03.18
SMI legt wieder den Rückwärtsgang ein
19.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Gute Rendite mit Schwellenländer-Anleihen
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Hexagon Composites ASA 23.15 -0.22% Hexagon Composites ASA

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Evolva-Aktie schiesst hoch: Deutliches Plus bei Produktumsatz 2018 erwartet
Wieso der Euro zum Franken am späten Montag an Wert gewinnt
Wieso der Euro weiter an Wert verliert
Swisscom- und Sunrise-Aktien nach Salt-Plänen deutlich im Minus
Ist dieser Bitcoin-Wal schuld am jüngsten Crash?
Roche erreicht mit IMpower131-Studie bei Tecentriq-Kombination Ziele teilweise
Apple-Event im März: Wartet der iKonzern mit neuer Hardware auf?
SMI und DAX gehen fester aus dem Handel
Asmallworld mit erfolgreichem Debüt an der Schweizer Börse
Partners Group-Aktie im Aufwind: Gewinnzahlen 2017 stark gesteigert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones geht im Plus aus dem Handel
Nach dem Kursrutsch am Vorabend legten die US-amerikanischen Märkte am Dienstag zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB