05.05.2018 16:30:00

Henryville families to enjoy a renovated community centre

Government of Canada invests $500,000 to support this community project

HENRYVILLE, QC, May 5, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Families in the Municipality of Henryville (website in French only) will enjoy a larger renovated community centre thanks to $500,000 in funding from the Government of Canada.

The funding was announced today by the Honourable Denis Paradis, Member of Parliament for Brome-Missisquoi, acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED.

The investment was made under the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP150), a $300 million fund that was established to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary through investments in community spaces that bring Canadians together.

Quotes

"This investment is part of a community construction project celebrating Canada's 150th anniversary. There is no better way to mark this milestone than to celebrate the places that bring us together—the places that allow us to stay fit, unwind and connect with our friends and neighbours. That is how we establish the bonds of common understanding and friendship in a country where people come from every corner of the world. The values of openness, diversity and inclusion that define all Canadians are forged in our community spaces."
The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED

"Facilities like the Henryville community centre are ideal gathering places. Today, as it was 150 years ago, getting together with others helps build strong communities. It is in places like these that we can better explore our differences and more fully appreciate the many cultures that give life to our country."
The Honourable Denis Paradis, Member of Parliament for Brome-Missisquoi

Quick facts

  • Since its creation in 2015, CIP150 has invested nearly $61M in more than 470 projects contributing to the vitality of Quebec's communities.
  • CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Stay connected

Follow CED on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

 

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

04.05.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
04.05.18
China öffnet Handel mit Eisenerz
04.05.18
SMI bleibt erneut am April-Hoch hängen
23.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Inflation zieht im März deutlich an
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
Swiss Re erzielt weniger Gewinn im ersten Quartal - Aktie rutscht ins Minus
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück
SMI und DAX schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen grün ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag klare Gewinne verzeichnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB