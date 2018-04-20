20.04.2018 05:17:49

Heineken AGM Adopts All Proposals

(RTTNews) - Heineken N.V. (HKHHF.PK) announced that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders has adopted all proposals on the agenda of the Meeting.

The Meeting approved the dividend proposal for the year 2017 of 1.47 euros per share. As an interim dividend of 0.54 euros was paid on 10 August 2017, the final dividend will be 0.93 euros per share. The final dividend will be made payable on 2 May 2018. HEINEKEN shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 23 April 2018.

The proposed amendments to the Articles of Association were approved by the meeting and an authorisation has been granted to the members of the Executive Board to execute the notarial deed of amendment.

The Annual General Meeting re-appointed Mr. J.A. Fernández Carbajal as member and Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board, and also re-appointed Mr. J.G. Astaburuaga Sanjinés and Mr. J.M. Huët as members of the Supervisory Board, all for a maximum term of four years.

Mrs. M. Helmes was appointed by the AGM as Supervisory Board member for a four year term as of 19 April 2018. Mrs. Helmes is independent as defined in the Dutch Corporate Governance Code and does not own any shares in HEINEKEN.

At the end of the AGM Mrs. A.M. Fentener van Vlissingen stepped down as member of the Supervisory Board.

