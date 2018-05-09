HeidelbergCement Posts Narrower Loss In Q1; FY18 Outlook Unchanged

(RTTNews) - HeidelbergCement (HDELY.PK) reported a first-quarter net loss (Group share) of 23 million euros compared to a loss of 70 million euros, prior year. Loss per share was 0.11 euros compared to a loss of 0.35 euros.

During the first quarter, the Group's cement and clinker sales volumes rose by 2% to 28.2 million tonnes. Group revenue fell by 4% in the first quarter to 3.6 billion euros from 3.8 billion euros. Adjusted for currency and consolidation effects, revenue increased by 2%.

For 2018, the Managing Board said it remains committed to the goal of increasing revenue moderately and result from current operations by a mid- to high-single digit percentage before exchange rate and consolidation effects, and of significantly improving the profit for the financial year.