|
09.05.2018 07:53:16
HeidelbergCement Posts Narrower Loss In Q1; FY18 Outlook Unchanged
(RTTNews) - HeidelbergCement (HDELY.PK) reported a first-quarter net loss (Group share) of 23 million euros compared to a loss of 70 million euros, prior year. Loss per share was 0.11 euros compared to a loss of 0.35 euros.
During the first quarter, the Group's cement and clinker sales volumes rose by 2% to 28.2 million tonnes. Group revenue fell by 4% in the first quarter to 3.6 billion euros from 3.8 billion euros. Adjusted for currency and consolidation effects, revenue increased by 2%.
For 2018, the Managing Board said it remains committed to the goal of increasing revenue moderately and result from current operations by a mid- to high-single digit percentage before exchange rate and consolidation effects, and of significantly improving the profit for the financial year.
Inside (Anzeige)
|
08.05.18
|Tag der Entscheidung
|
08.05.18
|Vontobel: derimail - Coupon-Boost dank Autocall-Feature
|
08.05.18
|SMI schnuppert an der 9.000er-Marke
|
07.05.18
|Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
|
02.10.17
|SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}