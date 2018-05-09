09.05.2018 07:53:16

HeidelbergCement Posts Narrower Loss In Q1; FY18 Outlook Unchanged

(RTTNews) - HeidelbergCement (HDELY.PK) reported a first-quarter net loss (Group share) of 23 million euros compared to a loss of 70 million euros, prior year. Loss per share was 0.11 euros compared to a loss of 0.35 euros.

During the first quarter, the Group's cement and clinker sales volumes rose by 2% to 28.2 million tonnes. Group revenue fell by 4% in the first quarter to 3.6 billion euros from 3.8 billion euros. Adjusted for currency and consolidation effects, revenue increased by 2%.

For 2018, the Managing Board said it remains committed to the goal of increasing revenue moderately and result from current operations by a mid- to high-single digit percentage before exchange rate and consolidation effects, and of significantly improving the profit for the financial year.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

08.05.18
Tag der Entscheidung
08.05.18
Vontobel: derimail - Coupon-Boost dank Autocall-Feature
08.05.18
SMI schnuppert an der 9.000er-Marke
07.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Staatsanleihen sichern Vermögen
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse: Die Anleger sind zu besorgt
Euro zum Franken deutlich unter 1,19 - Italien verunsichert
USA steigen aus Iran-Deal aus - Wall Street schliesst kaum verändert
Warten auf Trump-Entscheidung: SMI und DAX gehen leichter aus dem Handel
Crash-Gefahr: Milliardär legt die Hälfte seines Vermögens in Gold an
Tieferes Betriebsergebnis schickt LafargeHolcim-Aktie deutlich abwärts
Anleger schicken Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktie trotz Umsatzssprung abwärts
Euro hält sich zum Franken stabil
Roche stellt neue Daten für Fachkongress Asco in Aussicht
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Nach dem Ausstieg der USA aus dem Atomabkommen mit dem Iran zeigen sich die Märkte in Fernost unentschlossen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB