Healthy Pets raises $500K investment following Dragons' Den Appearance

TORONTO, March 29, 2018 /CNW/ - Today Healthy Pets, the only telemedicine service in Canada to offer on-demand video consultations with veterinarians, officially launched and announced $500,000 CAD in seed funding from District Ventures Capital, a VC fund led by Arlene Dickinson. Dickinson will also be joining Healthy Pets as a board member. The announcement followed a Dragons' Den appearance by Healthy Pets' Founder and CEO, Emma Harris, who accepted an offer from Dickinson of $125K on an episode airing tonight on CBC but was later settled at $500K. Healthy Pets will use the funding to scale its operations and expand its network of veterinarians, offering services to more pets and pet parents across Ontario and Canada.

"Nearly 63 per cent of Canadian millennials own pets, and as the parent of a pet that has experienced health issues, I understand the stress that comes with trying to recognize when it is or isn't time to visit the clinic. It's those first-hand experiences that inspired me to start Healthy Pets," said Emma Harris, Founder and CEO of Healthy Pets. "Appearing on Dragons' Den gave me an incredible opportunity to connect more Canadians with vets through telemedicine and I couldn't be more excited to work with Arlene and the team at District Ventures Capital."

"I was extremely impressed with Emma's idea and her passion in the Den. Her entrepreneurial spirit is infectious," said Arlene Dickinson, CEO of District Ventures Capital and star on CBC's Dragons' Den. "Healthy Pets' innovative approach to pet care and the growing pet services industry in Canada made it an ideal business for my fund, District Ventures Capital, to invest in and partner with. We are very much looking forward to seeing the growth of this business and to working closely with Emma."

Healthy Pets transforms access to veterinary care by leveraging technology to connect pet owners and certified veterinarians for a consultation via on-demand video, voice or instant messaging. Pet parents can register online by creating a profile for themselves, along with a profile for their pet. From there, they can schedule an appointment with a registered veterinarian from within the platform. Users can opt for a single 15-minute session, costing $40, or choose an annual subscription for $10 per month, which includes access to four consultations annually. After the four consultations have been used, each subsequent appointment is offered at a discounted rate of $25 per appointment.

The platform also allows veterinarians to access new patients and offer petcare in a new way. Vets pay $50 per month to offer their services on the Healthy Pets platform and earn $20 per consultation, but also have access to a free three-month trial to test the product. Through the online consultations, vets can triage symptoms to determine whether pet parents should monitor the situation or visit a clinic.

"Healthy Pets is a valuable tool to reach patients in a new way," said Dr. Sarah Hansford, DVM of Medical Director for Healthy Pets. "The platform allows vets to expand their practice and implement a flexible working schedule outside of regular clinic hours."

Named 2017's Most Promising Startup in Canada by TELUS, Healthy Pets is currently partnered with 20 veterinary clinics in Ontario, with plans to expand and reach more pet parents in the future. Through a series of community partnerships, Healthy Pets also acts as an alternative method of veterinary care for organizations like The Burlington Humane Society, Toronto Cat Rescue and Family Pet Services.

About Healthy Pets

Healthy Pets is the only telemedicine service in Canada to offer on-demand video consultations with a veterinarian. The company was founded in 2017 with the mission to simplify pet parenthood by providing pet parents with the right information regarding their pet's health at all times. For a fraction of the cost of traditional, in-clinic appointments, pet parents can now source trustworthy pet health and wellness information from the comfort of home. Healthy Pets is committed to leveraging the best technology so pet owners and certified veterinarians can reliably consult over video, voice or instant messaging.

