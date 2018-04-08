Harmonic Unveils Low-Latency UHD HDR OTT Workflow for Live Sports Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2018 NAB Show, April 9-12 in Las Vegas, Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, will showcase its new end-to-end UHD HDR solution for live sports streaming. The solution features Harmonic's ViBE® CP9000 contribution encoder for ingest into the cloud and VOS™ 360 media processing SaaS for encoding, packaging, origin server capabilities and OTT distribution. Using the new solution, broadcasters, content owners and service providers can deliver live sports content to any screen with superior quality of experience (QoE), low latency and significant cost savings.

"UHD HDR is perfect for live sports content because it gives viewers a taste of the action in stunning clarity and detail. However, the challenge is delivering that content for OTT with latency comparable to broadcast," said Tim Warren, senior vice president and chief technology officer, video business at Harmonic. "Harmonic's unique end-to-end workflow for UHD HDR live streaming offers full support for innovative technologies like cloud, content-aware encoding and the new CMAF standard, enabling a 5- to 6-second end-to-end latency compared with the industry norm of 30 to 35 seconds. We look forward to empowering broadcasters, content owners and service providers as they champion better live sports experiences while boosting business agility."

Harmonic's VOS 360 solution offers several key features such as UHD HDR encoding via the next-gen PURE Compression Engine™; EyeQ™ content-aware encoding for HEVC; and UHD live content, packaging and low latency comparable to live broadcast based on compliance with the CMAF specification. By enabling users to leverage the agility, flexibility and scalability of the cloud, VOS 360 SaaS speeds up the launch of new sports channels while minimizing capital and operational expenses.

Harmonic will showcase its OTT solutions portfolio at the 2018 NAB Show, April 9-12, in Las Vegas at booth SU810. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized CCAP solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

