Habberstad BMW Earns Coveted LEED Silver Certification For Environmentally Conscientious Construction

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HABBERSTAD BMW'S stunning new Huntington dealership is not only an innovative superstructure that meets BMW Future Retail Facility guidelines, it's also the only operation in North America to achieve LEED Silver Certification.

LEED Certification is an internationally recognized standard in energy efficiency and sustainability in building design and construction. Being awarded this elite certification is an honor. In addition to meeting the challenging structural criterion, being recognized as LEED Certified is reflective of an extraordinary commitment to resource conservation and an eco-conscious company culture, mirroring the BMW Future Retail Facility guidelines.

Walking into Habberstad BMW's new LEED Certified dealership is a breath of fresh air, literally. This welcoming structure has an open floor plan, seamlessly blending a breathtaking sixteen car showroom into a pristine service department, boasting a water reclamation car-wash designed to minimize its environmental footprint.

Along with the building's U.S. Green Building Council compliant details, clients of Habberstad will find the BMW shopping boutique, organic manicure station, and espresso/latte bar stocked with vegan milk alternatives and treats, to be progressive finishing touches.

"Habberstad's commitment to sustainability embodies BMW's belief in a greener future for all. We are proud of Habberstad BMW's accomplishment of achieving LEED Silver Certification and thank them for their commitment and dedication to the BMW brand," said Don Chamberlain, Dealer Standards Manager of BMW North America.

Habberstad BMW General Manager Jim McCarthy sees this building as the future of automotive presentation: "The design, engineering, and construction of the LEED Certified building, represents our commitment to the world around us—a sustainable future benefits our customers and our community."

About Habberstad BMW and Callison RTKL

Habberstad BMW is a family dealership featuring BMW and MINI automobiles. Since 1971, Habberstad has been present and invested in the Long Island community. On this project, Habberstad partnered with Callison RTKL, a global architecture, planning, and design practice with over seventy years experience creating some of the world's most memorable and successful designs. These two businesses have set the standard for quality and service in their respective fields. This stunning building's LEED Silver Certification is the result of Habberstad BMW and Callison RTKL leading by example. For more information: www.HabberstadBMW.com.

