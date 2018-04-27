HMS Group: Annual report 2017

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc

HMS Group announces today that its Annual Report 2017 which includes the audited consolidated and parent company IFRS financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2017, has been filed and is available on the Company's website at

http://ar2017.grouphms.com/

Full version of the Annual report 2017 in PDF is available via link http://grouphms.com/files/Annual_report_2017.pdf

Also a copy of the Annual Financial Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Сontacts:

Investor relations, email: ir@hms.ru

About HMS Group

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). http://ar2017.grouphms.com

