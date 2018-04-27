<
27.04.2018 15:21:20

HMS Group: Annual report 2017

HMS Group (HMSG)
HMS Group: Annual report 2017

27-Apr-2018 / 16:21 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc
(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group")

 

Moscow, Russia

April 27, 2018

 

HMS Group Annual report 2017

 

HMS Group announces today that its Annual Report 2017 which includes the audited consolidated and parent company IFRS financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2017, has been filed and is available on the Company's website at

 

http://ar2017.grouphms.com/

 

Full version of the Annual report 2017 in PDF is available via link http://grouphms.com/files/Annual_report_2017.pdf

 

Also a copy of the Annual Financial Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

 

Сontacts:

Investor relations, email: ir@hms.ru

 

About HMS Group

HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). http://ar2017.grouphms.com

 

Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer

Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information.


ISIN: US40425X4079
Category Code: ACS
TIDM: HMSG
LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports
Sequence No.: 5479
EQS News ID: 680379

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=680379&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group Plc (spons. GDR)

