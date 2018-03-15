HKScan Corporation Stock exchange release 15.3.2018 12:15 EET





HKScan’s Annual Report for 2017 has been published

HKScan Corporation’s Annual Report for 2017 is now available in Finnish at vuosikertomus2017.hkscan.com and in English at annualreport2017.hkscan.com. The report is an online-only publication.

HKScan’s Corporate Governance Statement for 2017, its Annual Remuneration Statement and Report on Non-Financial Information are available as part of the Annual report and also at www.hkscan.com > Investor information > Corporate Governance.

This year corporate responsibility was among the themes highlighted in the Annual Report. It comprises a Corporate Responsibility Report conforming to the sustainability reporting guidelines issued by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

"HKScan plays an active role in the food value chain all the way from farm to fork. It is vital to us that our stakeholders have access to comprehensive data on our business. This is among the reasons we are deepening our collaboration with our stakeholders and systematically developing our sustainability reporting practices,” says Mikko Saariaho, Executive Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility at HKScan Corporation.

HKScan is the leading Nordic food company. We sell, market and produce high-quality, responsibly-produced pork, beef, poultry and lamb products, processed meats and convenience foods under strong brand names. Our customers are the retail, food service, industrial and export sectors, and our home markets comprise Finland, Sweden, Denmark and the Baltics. We export to close to 50 countries. In 2017, HKScan had net sales of EUR 1.8 billion and some 7 300 employees.

