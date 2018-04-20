<
20.04.2018 14:30:00

HKScan Oyj - Managers' Transactions

HKScan Corporation                 Stock Exchange Release          20 April 2018    15:30 EEST

HKScan Oyj - Managers' Transactions

HKScan Corporation has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Nikkinen, Jukka

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: HKScan Oyj

LEI: 7437000PN6E448NPGY86

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437000PN6E448NPGY86_20180420142038_5

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2018-04-20

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009006308

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4,946 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 4,946 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

HKScan Corporation
Mikko Forsell
CFO

HKScan is the leading Nordic food company. We produce, market and sell high-quality, responsibly produced pork, beef, poultry and lamb products, processed meats and convenience foods under strong brand names. Our customers are the retail, food service, industrial and export sectors, and our home markets comprise Finland, Sweden, Denmark and the Baltics. We export to close to 50 countries. In 2017, HKScan had net sales of EUR 1.8 billion and some 7,300 employees.

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.hkscan.com

