20.04.2018 14:30:00
HKScan Oyj - Managers' Transactions
HKScan Corporation Stock Exchange Release 20 April 2018 15:30 EEST
HKScan Oyj - Managers' Transactions
HKScan Corporation has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation:
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Mere, Anne
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: HKScan Oyj
LEI: 7437000PN6E448NPGY86
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437000PN6E448NPGY86_20180420142011_12
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2018-04-20
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009006308
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3,298 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 3,298 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
HKScan Corporation
Mikko Forsell
CFO
HKScan is the leading Nordic food company. We produce, market and sell high-quality, responsibly produced pork, beef, poultry and lamb products, processed meats and convenience foods under strong brand names. Our customers are the retail, food service, industrial and export sectors, and our home markets comprise Finland, Sweden, Denmark and the Baltics. We export to close to 50 countries. In 2017, HKScan had net sales of EUR 1.8 billion and some 7,300 employees.
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.hkscan.com
