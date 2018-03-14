HEVC Advance Eliminates Content Distribution Royalty Fees and Reduces Certain Royalty Rates and Caps

Changes will accelerate consumers' access to the best video experiences wherever and however they choose

BOSTON, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HEVC Advance, an independent licensing administrator, today announced that it has eliminated "subscription" and "title-by-title" content distribution from the HEVC Advance Patent License in an effort to further accelerate HEVC adoption and support streaming, cable, over-the-air broadcast, and satellite distributors to bring the best video experience to consumers. With this announcement, HEVC Advance will no longer license nor seek royalty fees for non-physical HEVC content distribution including Internet streaming, cable, over-the-air broadcast, and satellite.

"HEVC Advance has worked hard since its inception to facilitate HEVC adoption and enable consumers to enjoy the best video experience. By eliminating non-physical HEVC content distribution from our license, we are transforming to meet the needs of distributors looking to adopt HEVC and bring the incredible bandwidth savings and clarity of 4K UHD to consumers," stated HEVC Advance CEO Pete Moller.

HEVC Advance has further (i) expanded its discounts for Region 1 Lower-Priced Connected Home and Other Devices Category to include sales up to $80 per unit, (ii) reduced its combined $45MM Device and Content Distribution Enterprise caps to a single Enterprise cap of $40MM, and (iii) expanded its Trademark Program discounts to include physical media. Physical content distribution (i.e., Blu-ray Discs and other types of physical media) and devices will continue to be licensed. Details and an updated Royalty Chart can be found at https://www.hevcadvance.com.

About HEVC Advance

HEVC Advance is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration and management of an HEVC/H.265 patent pool for licensing essential patents. HEVC Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for HEVC patented technology. For more information about HEVC Advance, visit https://www.hevcadvance.com.

Contact: press@hevcadvance.com

SOURCE HEVC Advance