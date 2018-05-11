<
11.05.2018 08:30:14

HEINEKEN enters partnership with leading Belize brewer

Amsterdam, 11 May 2018 - Heineken International B.V. (HEINEKEN) announces that it has acquired a minority stake in Belize Brewing Company Ltd ("BBC"), Belize's market leader in beer and a subsidiary of Bowen & Bowen Ltd (B&B), which has been an importer and distributor of HEINEKEN brands including Heineken®, Amstel and Red Stripe in Belize since 2016.

Financial terms are not disclosed.

Marc Busain, President Americas at HEINEKEN, said: "We are delighted to announce the new partnership with Belize Brewing Company and the Bowen family. We recognise BBC's strong capabilities and position in the country, which has a fast-developing tourism industry and stable GDP growth, and offers a lot of potential to grow our premium offering, led by the Heineken® brand. We look forward to continue growing together."

Michael Bowen, President/CEO at Belize Brewing Company Ltd, said: "We welcome HEINEKEN as our new partner. HEINEKEN is a world-class family owned company that shares our values. We look forward to improving and growing our company with the help of our strategic partner."

-ENDS-

Press enquiries:                                  
John-Paul Schuirink                                      
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com                          
Tel: +31-20-5239-355                              

Michael Fuchs                                                        
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com                          
Tel: +31-20-5239-355                              

Investor and analyst enquiries:
Federico Castillo Martinez
E-mail: investors@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-590

Chris MacDonald / Aris Hernández
E-mail: investors@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239-590

Editorial information:
HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a portfolio of more than 300 international, regional, local and speciality beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business and delivers value for all stakeholders. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We employ over 80,000 employees and operate breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY). Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN's website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com and follow us on Twitter via @HEINEKENCorp.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: HEINEKEN NV via Globenewswire

