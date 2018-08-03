|
03.08.2018 12:00:00
HEI Reports Second Quarter 2018 Earnings
HONOLULU, Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) (HEI) today reported consolidated net income for common stock for the second quarter of 2018 of $46.1 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 compared to $38.7 million and EPS of $0.36 for the second quarter of 2017.
"HEI delivered solid results for the second quarter of 2018 as we continue to make significant progress on our strategies across our companies," said Constance H. Lau, president and CEO of HEI.
"In the second quarter our utilities continued to pave the way to add more renewables while increasing resilience, reliability and customer options. We brought our state-of-the-art, flexible, Schofield Generating Station online in June, under budget. The facility uses biofuels and conventional fuels, enhances reliability as we add more solar and wind resources and is the first project approved for recovery under the Major Projects Interim Recovery (MPIR) mechanism. In addition, we applied to implement the first phase of our grid modernization plan to make our grid more renewable-ready and provide greater customer options. Our utilities are receiving national attention for their efforts and were named Investor-Owned Utility of the Year by Smart Electric Power Alliance for their grid modernization work and innovation."
"Our bank again delivered solid performance, with increased profitability and its second consecutive quarter of record earnings. American continues to execute well and benefit from the bottom line impacts of tax reform, and remains focused on making banking easier for customers and deepening customer relationships," said Lau.
HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC COMPANY EARNINGS
Hawaiian Electric Company's1 net income for the second quarter of 2018 was $31.2 million compared to $25.6 million in the second quarter of 2017, primarily driven by the following after-tax items:
- $8 million higher rate adjustment mechanism (RAM) revenues, primarily due to lower RAM revenues in the second quarter of 2017 because of the return in 2017 to recording Oahu RAM revenues for accounting purposes on a lagged basis beginning June 1, 2017, instead of on a calendar year basis; and
- $7 million of rate relief from Hawaiian Electric's 2017 test year and Hawaii Electric Light's 2016 test year.
These items were partially offset by the following after-tax items:
- $6 million higher O&M expenses2 compared to 2017, primarily due to the reset of pension costs as part of rate case decisions, Hawaii Island lava eruption response costs, and higher vegetation management costs, partially offset by higher overhauls in the prior year quarter;
- $2 million higher depreciation expense as a result of increasing investments for the integration of more renewable energy, improved customer reliability and greater system efficiency; and
- $2 million lower net income, representing the reduction in revenue requirements from tax reform, based on test-year projections, which is higher than the actual second quarter tax savings.
Note: Amounts indicated as after-tax in this earnings release are based upon adjusting items using the current year composite statutory tax rates of 25.75% for the utilities and 26.79% for the bank.
1
Hawaiian Electric Company, unless otherwise defined, refers to the three utilities, Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. on Oahu, Maui Electric Company, Limited for Maui County, and Hawaii Electric Light Company, Inc. on Hawaii Island.
2
Excludes net income neutral expenses covered by surcharges or by third parties. See the "Explanation of HEI's Use of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures" and the related reconciliation accompanying this release.
AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK EARNINGS
American Savings Bank's (American) second quarter of 2018 net income was $20.6 million compared to $19.0 million in the first, or linked, quarter and $16.7 million in the prior year quarter.
Compared to the linked quarter of 2018, the $1.6 million net income increase in the second quarter of 2018 was primarily driven by higher net interest income, which was mainly due to good deposit growth that funded commercial and home equity lines of credit loan portfolio growth and lower provision for loan losses.
Compared to the second quarter of 2017, the $3.8 million higher net income in the second quarter of 2018 was primarily driven by higher net interest income partially offset by lower noninterest income. Tax expense was approximately $2 million lower in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the second quarter of 2017, primarily due to the benefits of the lower federal corporate tax rate from tax reform.
Total loans were $4.8 billion at June 30, 2018, up $104 million or 4.4% annualized from December 31, 2017, driven mainly by increases in commercial and commercial real estate loans of $91 million.
Total deposits were $6.1 billion at June 30, 2018, an increase of $226 million or 7.7% annualized from December 31, 2017, including $100 million in repurchase agreements that were transferred into deposit accounts. Excluding such transfer, total deposits increased by 4.2% annualized. Cost of funds was 0.24% for the second quarter of 2018, up 1 basis point from the linked quarter and up 3 basis points from the prior year quarter.
American's return on average equity3 for the second quarter of 2018 was 13.56%, compared to 12.58% in the linked quarter and 11.25% in the second quarter of 2017. Return on average assets was 1.20% for the second quarter of 2018, compared to 1.12% in the linked quarter and 1.02% in the same quarter last year.
Please refer to American's news release issued on July 30, 2018 for additional information on American.
3
Bank return on average equity calculated using weighted average daily common equity.
HOLDING AND OTHER COMPANIES
The holding and other companies' net loss was $5.7 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $3.7 million in the prior year quarter. The higher net loss was primarily driven by approximately $1 million lower tax benefits on expenses resulting from a lower corporate federal tax rate and higher interest expense due to higher interest rates and additional debt related to Pacific Current investments, partially offset by income related to Pacific Current's investment in Hamakua Energy.
WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS EARNINGS AND EPS GUIDANCE
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will conduct a webcast and conference call to review its second quarter 2018 earnings and 2018 EPS guidance on Friday, August 3, 2018, at 10:00 a.m.Hawaii time (4:00 p.m. Eastern time).
Interested parties within the United States may listen to the conference by calling (844) 834-0652 and international parties may listen to the conference by calling (412) 317-5198 or by accessing the webcast on HEI's website at www.hei.com under the "Investor Relations" section, sub-heading "News and Events." HEI and Hawaiian Electric Company intend to continue to use HEI's website, www.hei.com, as a means of disclosing additional information. Such disclosures will be included on HEI's website in the Investor Relations section.
Accordingly, investors should routinely monitor such portions of HEI's website at www.hei.com in addition to following HEI's, Hawaiian Electric Company's and American's press releases, HEI's and Hawaiian Electric Company's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and HEI's public conference calls and webcasts. The information on HEI's website is not incorporated by reference in this document or in HEI's and Hawaiian Electric Company's SEC filings unless, and except to the extent, specifically incorporated by reference. Investors may also wish to refer to the Public Utilities Commission of the State of Hawaii (PUC) website at dms.puc.hawaii.gov/dms in order to review documents filed with and issued by the PUC. No information on the PUC website is incorporated by reference in this document or in HEI's and Hawaiian Electric Company's SEC filings.
An online replay of the webcast will be available at www.hei.com beginning about two hours after the event. Replays of the conference call will also be available approximately two hours after the event through August 17, 2018, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering passcode: 10121450.
HEI supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population through its electric utilities, Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc., Hawaii Electric Light Company, Inc. and Maui Electric Company, Limited; provides a wide array of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through American Savings Bank, one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions; and helps advance Hawaii's clean energy and sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current, LLC.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
See "Explanation of HEI's Use of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Measures" and related reconciliations on page 9 of this release.
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) and Subsidiaries
(Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30
Six months ended June 30
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenues
Electric utility
$
608,126
$
556,875
$
1,178,553
$
1,075,486
Bank
77,104
75,329
152,523
148,185
Other
47
77
75
172
Total revenues
685,277
632,281
1,331,151
1,223,843
Expenses
Electric utility
552,982
500,393
1,072,040
968,643
Bank
50,187
50,332
100,719
98,833
Other
3,309
3,754
7,704
8,827
Total expenses
606,478
554,479
1,180,463
1,076,303
Operating income (loss)
Electric utility
55,144
56,482
106,513
106,843
Bank
26,917
24,997
51,804
49,352
Other
(3,262)
(3,677)
(7,629)
(8,655)
Total operating income
78,799
77,802
150,688
147,540
Retirement defined benefits expense—other than service costs
(1,564)
(1,906)
(3,397)
(3,782)
Interest expense, net—other than on deposit liabilities and other bank borrowings
(22,001)
(20,440)
(43,519)
(40,008)
Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction
1,365
1,143
2,809
2,032
Allowance for equity funds used during construction
2,983
3,027
6,277
5,426
Income before income taxes
59,582
59,626
112,858
111,208
Income taxes
13,055
20,492
25,611
37,408
Net income
46,527
39,134
87,247
73,800
Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries
473
473
946
946
Net income for common stock
$
46,054
$
38,661
$
86,301
$
72,854
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.42
$
0.36
$
0.79
$
0.67
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.42
$
0.36
$
0.79
$
0.67
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.31
$
0.31
$
0.62
$
0.62
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding
108,842
108,750
108,830
108,712
Weighted-average shares assuming dilution
108,963
108,797
109,053
108,869
Net income (loss) for common stock by segment
Electric utility
$
31,169
$
25,644
$
58,644
$
47,109
Bank
20,561
16,733
39,521
32,546
Other
(5,676)
(3,716)
(11,864)
(6,801)
Net income for common stock
$
46,054
$
38,661
$
86,301
$
72,854
Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.
$
42,229
$
41,031
$
69,703
$
76,209
Return on average common equity (twelve months ended)1
8.6
%
12.1
%
The Consolidated Statements of Income Data reflects the retrospective application of ASU No. 2017-07, "Compensation-Retirement Benefits (Topic 715): Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost," which was adopted in first quarter 2018. Nonservice cost was reclassified from "Expenses" to "Retirement defined benefits expense—other than service costs."
This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.
1 On a core basis, 2018 and 2017 returns on average common equity (twelve months ended June 30) were 9.2% and 8.9%, respectively. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.
Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA
(Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30
Six months ended June 30
(dollars in thousands, except per barrel amounts)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Revenues
$
608,126
$
556,875
$
1,178,553
$
1,075,486
Expenses
Fuel oil
171,717
141,259
338,685
285,529
Purchased power
160,738
153,067
300,648
280,191
Other operation and maintenance
112,642
104,939
220,252
203,756
Depreciation
50,361
48,156
100,827
96,372
Taxes, other than income taxes
57,524
52,972
111,628
102,795
Total expenses
552,982
500,393
1,072,040
968,643
Operating income
55,144
56,482
106,513
106,843
Allowance for equity funds used during construction
2,983
3,027
6,277
5,426
Retirement defined benefits expense—other than service costs
(988)
(1,435)
(2,252)
(2,858)
Interest expense and other charges, net
(18,160)
(18,214)
(35,854)
(35,718)
Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction
1,365
1,143
2,809
2,032
Income before income taxes
40,344
41,003
77,493
75,725
Income taxes
8,676
14,860
17,851
27,618
Net income
31,668
26,143
59,642
48,107
Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries
229
229
458
458
Net income attributable to Hawaiian Electric
31,439
25,914
59,184
47,649
Preferred stock dividends of Hawaiian Electric
270
270
540
540
Net income for common stock
$
31,169
$
25,644
$
58,644
$
47,109
Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric
$
31,195
$
25,684
$
58,701
$
47,608
OTHER ELECTRIC UTILITY INFORMATION
Kilowatthour sales (millions)
Hawaiian Electric
1,597
1,624
3,094
3,149
Hawaii Electric Light
262
257
519
510
Maui Electric
269
269
527
529
2,128
2,150
4,140
4,188
Average fuel oil cost per barrel
$
81.84
$
69.86
$
81.26
$
67.78
Return on average common equity (twelve months ended)1
7.19
%
7.23
%
The Consolidated Statements of Income Data reflects the retrospective application of ASU No. 2017-07, "Compensation-Retirement Benefits (Topic 715): Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost," which was adopted in first quarter 2018. Nonservice cost was reclassified from "Other operation and maintenance" to "Retirement defined benefits expense—other than service costs."
This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in Hawaiian Electric filings with the SEC.
1 Simple average. On a core basis, 2018 and 2017 returns on average common equity (twelve months ended June 30) were 7.7% and 7.2%, respectively. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures.
American Savings Bank, F.S.B.
STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended June 30
(in thousands)
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
June 30, 2017
2018
2017
Interest and dividend income
Interest and fees on loans
$
54,633
$
52,800
$
52,317
$
107,433
$
103,059
Interest and dividends on investment securities
8,628
9,202
6,763
17,830
13,743
Total interest and dividend income
63,261
62,002
59,080
125,263
116,802
Interest expense
Interest on deposit liabilities
3,284
2,957
2,311
6,241
4,414
Interest on other borrowings
393
496
824
889
1,640
Total interest expense
3,677
3,453
3,135
7,130
6,054
Net interest income
59,584
58,549
55,945
118,133
110,748
Provision for loan losses
2,763
3,541
2,834
6,304
6,741
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
56,821
55,008
53,111
111,829
104,007
Noninterest income
Fees from other financial services
4,744
4,654
5,810
9,398
11,420
Fee income on deposit liabilities
5,138
5,189
5,565
10,327
10,993
Fee income on other financial products
1,675
1,654
1,971
3,329
3,837
Bank-owned life insurance
1,133
871
1,925
2,004
2,908
Mortgage banking income
617
613
587
1,230
1,376
Other income, net
536
436
391
972
849
Total noninterest income
13,843
13,417
16,249
27,260
31,383
Noninterest expense
Compensation and employee benefits
23,655
24,440
24,541
48,095
47,583
Occupancy
4,194
4,280
4,185
8,474
8,339
Data processing
3,540
3,464
3,207
7,004
6,487
Services
3,028
3,047
2,766
6,075
5,126
Equipment
1,874
1,728
1,771
3,602
3,519
Office supplies, printing and postage
1,491
1,507
1,527
2,998
3,062
Marketing
1,085
645
839
1,730
1,356
FDIC insurance
727
713
822
1,440
1,550
Other expense
4,556
4,101
4,906
8,657
9,412
Total noninterest expense
44,150
43,925
44,564
88,075
86,434
Income before income taxes
26,514
24,500
24,796
51,014
48,956
Income taxes
5,953
5,540
8,063
11,493
16,410
Net income
$
20,561
$
18,960
$
16,733
$
39,521
$
32,546
Comprehensive income
$
16,579
$
6,885
$
18,956
$
23,464
$
35,604
OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)
Return on average assets
1.20
1.12
1.02
1.16
1.00
Return on average equity
13.56
12.58
11.25
13.07
11.04
Return on average tangible common equity
15.68
14.57
13.06
15.13
12.82
Net interest margin
3.76
3.76
3.68
3.76
3.68
Efficiency ratio
60.13
61.04
61.73
60.58
60.81
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding
0.32
0.28
0.21
0.30
0.25
As of period end
Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment
0.57
0.53
0.44
Allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding
1.11
1.14
1.19
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.64
7.66
7.88
Tier-1 leverage ratio
8.6
8.6
8.5
Total capital ratio
13.9
14.0
13.7
Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)
$
11.1
$
10.9
$
9.4
$
22.0
$
18.8
The Statements of Income Data reflects the retrospective application of ASU No. 2017-07, "Compensation-Retirement Benefits (Topic 715): Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost," which was adopted in first quarter 2018. Nonservice cost was reclassified from "Compensation and employee benefits" to "Other expense."
This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.
EXPLANATION OF HEI'S USE OF CERTAIN UNAUDITED NON-GAAP MEASURES
HEI and Hawaiian Electric Company management use certain non-GAAP measures to evaluate the performance of HEI and the utility. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information and are a better indicator of the companies' core operating activities than the corresponding GAAP measures given the non-recurring nature of certain items. Non-GAAP core measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The accompanying tables provide the return on average common equity (ROACE) and adjusted non-GAAP core ROACE for HEI and the utility.
The reconciling adjustments from GAAP earnings to core earnings used in the calculation of the twelve months ended June 30, 2017 ROACE include income, costs and associated taxes related to the terminated merger between HEI and NextEra Energy, Inc. For more information on the transactions, see HEI's Form 8-K filed on July 18, 2016, and HEI's Form 8-K filed on July 19, 2016. The reconciling adjustments from GAAP earnings to core earnings used in the calculation of the twelve months ended June 30, 2018 ROACE exclude the impact of the federal tax reform act recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to the adjustment of deferred tax balances and the $1,000 employee bonuses paid by the bank related to federal tax reform. Management does not consider these items to be representative of the company's fundamental core earnings and has shown the non-GAAP (core) ROACE in order to provide better comparability between periods.
The accompanying table also provides the calculation of utility GAAP other operation and maintenance (O&M) expense adjusted for "O&M-related net income neutral items," which are O&M expenses covered by specific surcharges or by third parties. These "O&M-related net income neutral items" are grossed-up in revenue and expense and do not impact net income.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP1 TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries (HEI)
(Unaudited)
Twelve months ended June 30
2018
2017
HEI CONSOLIDATED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY (ROACE) (simple average)
Based on GAAP
8.6
%
12.1
%
Based on non-GAAP (core)2
9.2
%
8.9
%
Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Twelve months ended June 30
2018
2017
HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC CONSOLIDATED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY (ROACE) (simple average)
Based on GAAP
7.19
%
7.23
%
Based on non-GAAP (core)2
7.69
%
7.23
%
Three months ended June 30
Six months ended June 30
($ in millions)
2018
2017
2018
2017
HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC CONSOLIDATED OTHER OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE (O&M) EXPENSE
GAAP (as reported)
$
112.6
$
104.9
$
220.3
$
203.8
Excluding other O&M-related net income neutral items3
0.1
0.9
0.5
2.0
Non-GAAP (Adjusted other O&M expense)
$
112.5
$
104.0
$
219.8
$
201.7
Note: Columns may not foot due to rounding
1 Accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America
2 Calculated as core net income divided by average GAAP common equity
3 Expenses covered by surcharges or by third parties recorded in revenues
Contact:
Julie R. Smolinski
Telephone: (808) 543-7300
Manager, Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@hei.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hei-reports-second-quarter-2018-earnings-300691668.html
SOURCE Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI verhalten -- DAX fester
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Kurz vor dem Wochenende zeigt sich die heimische Börse zurückhaltend.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}