17.05.2018 22:30:00

Guess?, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, which ended May 5, 2018, on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. The Company will webcast a conference call at 4:45 p.m. (ET) that day to discuss the results.

A live webcast will be accessible at www.guess.com via the "Investor Relations” link. A replay of the conference will be archived on the website for 30 days.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. At February 3, 2018, the Company directly operated 1,011 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company’s licensees and distributors operated 652 additional retail stores worldwide. As of February 3, 2018, the Company and its licensees and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

22.03.18 Guess? Market Perform Telsey Advisory Group
26.02.18 Guess? Buy B. Riley FBR, Inc.
22.12.17 Guess? Neutral B. Riley FBR, Inc.
24.08.17 Guess? Market Perform Telsey Advisory Group
24.08.17 Guess? Buy FBR & Co.

11:35
EUR/USD – Erholung voraus?
09:25
Vontobel: derimail - Für die Defensiven: Unser Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Straumann, Sulzer
08:44
SMI legt Verschnaufpause ein
14.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Schwellenländer-Aktien mit leichtem Gewinn
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Guess? Inc. 25.46 1.37% Guess? Inc.

