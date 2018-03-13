REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guardant360® assay, the leading comprehensive liquid biopsy, will be used to launch a new arm of a nationwide trial run by SCRUM-Japan GI-SCREEN, organized by the National Cancer Center Hospital East (NCCE), Kashiwa, Japan. The study will match patients with advanced gastrointestinal (GI) cancer, including gastric and colorectal cancer (CRC), to novel therapies in clinical trials that target specific gene alterations.

GOZILA ( G uardant O riginates in ZI pangu L iquid biopsy A rrival) trial will initially use Guardant360 to test 200 advanced CRC patients in Japan whose cancer has progessed after standard treatment with anti-EGFR therapy. Those who test positive for amplification in the ERBB2 gene will be enrolled in a clinical trial exploring the effectiveness of changing to an anti-ERBB2 combination targeted therapy with trastuzumab + pertuzumab (Clinical trial information: UMIN000030505). The study will expand to include 2,000 patients with a variety of GI cancers and treatment arms.

"We are more than happy to collaborate with Guardant Health to investigate new therapeutic options for patients with GI cancers. Other treatment arms will open in the upcoming year," said GI-SCREEN Principal Investigator Dr. Takayuki Yoshino.

The study is part of a larger effort in Japan, called SCRUM-Japan GI-SCREEN, to assess the genomic profile of patients with advanced cancer in their GI tracts and match them to associated targeted therapies.

"We are excited to be working with NCCE Japan to help study new therapeutic options for patients in Japan with GI cancers," said Guardant Health CEO Helmy Eltoukhy. "Tumors that metastasize from the GI tract can be especially difficult to access, making tissue specimen collection challenging. Through a simple blood draw, we can help match these patients to the experimental treatments being studied by NCCE Japan."

Guardant360 is a comprehensive liquid biopsy that helps oncologists select the optimal treatment for advanced cancer patients without the need for an invasive tissue biopsy. Guardant360 has been extensively validated and is supported by more than 20 clinical outcome studies. It is available in more than 30 countries.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is focused on conquering cancer by using its breakthrough blood-based assays, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Using both molecular and digital tools, Guardant Health is addressing challenges across the cancer care continuum. The company has raised more than $500 million from leading investors. Its first product, the Guardant360 assay, came to market in 2014, and is now the most widely ordered comprehensive liquid biopsy commercially available and available in more than 30 countries. In 2016, it announced Project LUNAR, an effort to apply Guardant Health's technology platform to early detection, recurrence monitoring, and assessing minimal residual disease. Guardant Health and Guardant360 are registered trademarks of Guardant Health, Inc. Learn more at www.guardanthealth.com.

