Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.03.2018 16:02:00

Groupon Recognizes the Top 10 Cities with the Friendliest Local Businesses

Groupon, which last month had a successful Super Bowl commercial encouraging support for local businesses, unveiled its annual Best of Groupon collection today (http://gr.pn/bestofgroupon) celebrating this same group of entrepreneurs for their outstanding customer service and popularity of their Groupon campaigns. In recognition of this yearly distinction, Groupon analyzed customer satisfaction ratings and sales data to determine which cities had the friendliest local businesses in the nation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180314005710/en/

Groupon analyzed customer satisfaction ratings and sales data to determine which cities had the frie ...

Groupon analyzed customer satisfaction ratings and sales data to determine which cities had the friendliest local businesses in the nation. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The top 10 cities –– meaning the highest percentage of merchants that met certain criteria for customer service and deal popularity –– are:

1. Charleston, S.C.
2. Seattle
3. Phoenix
4. New Orleans
5. Philadelphia
6. Miami
7. Boston
8. Minneapolis/St. Paul
9. Denver
10. Hartford

"We recognize and celebrate the local businesses that make the neighborhoods we call home great places to live in just about everything we do,” said Jennifer Carr-Smith, senior vice president of North American Local, Groupon. "With spring just around the corner, now is the perfect time to explore your community and support these businesses and experience some true local hospitality.”

Best of Groupon merchants span a wide range of geographies and industries, including health and beauty, food and drink, travel and activities-based businesses. To view the full Best of Groupon collection for your city, please visit http://gr.pn/bestofgroupon.

Building great communities is one of Groupon’s five core values, and the company is committed to continuing to promote initiatives that help foster economic development and growth of local businesses. In nearly 10 years, Groupon has saved consumers more than $28 billion and pumped more than $18 billion into local communities. For more information about Groupon’s community-building initiatives, please visit https://community.groupon.com.

About Groupon

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is building the daily habit in local commerce, offering a vast mobile and online marketplace where people discover and save on amazing things to do, see, eat and buy. By enabling real-time commerce across local businesses, travel destinations, consumer products and live events, shoppers can find the best a city has to offer.

Groupon is redefining how small businesses attract and retain customers by providing them with customizable and scalable marketing tools and services to profitably grow their businesses.

To download Groupon's top-rated mobile apps, visit www.groupon.com/mobile. To search for great deals or subscribe to Groupon emails, visit www.groupon.com. To learn more about the company’s merchant solutions and how to work with Groupon, visit www.groupon.com/merchant.

Nachrichten zu Groupon Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Groupon Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

15.02.18 Groupon Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.02.18 Groupon verkaufen Morgan Stanley
17.10.17 Groupon Buy Gabelli & Co
03.08.17 Groupon Underweight Barclays Capital
31.05.17 Groupon Sell UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

14:40
Vontobel: Chance auf einen zweiten Coupon - mit Goldminenaktien
09:12
S&P 500 – Erholung beendet?
08:34
SMI droht Ungemach
12.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Auch in Europa rückt die geldpolitische Wende näher
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Groupon Inc Registered Shs 4.61 -0.43% Groupon Inc Registered Shs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
SMI schliesst mit kräftigem Verlust -- DAX bricht ein
Geberit-Aktie nach Gewinnrückgang im Minus - Dividende wird erhöht
Blockchain-Projekt in Schweizer Krypto-Stadt sorgt für enorme Unruhe
Grosse Umstrukturierung im Londoner Billionen-Dollar-Gold-Club
Sensirion geht am 22. März an die Börse - Preisspanne für IPO bei 28 bis 36 CHF
Credit-Suisse-CEO: Bevorzuge Aktienrückkäufe gegenüber Dividendenausschüttungen
Aryzta: VR-Präsident und CEO kaufen Aktien
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Nach Hackerangriff - Kopfgeld für Hinweise auf Bitcoin-Hacker ausgesetzt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street im Minus
Der US-Aktienmarkt ist am Mittwoch ins Minus gerutscht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB