21.03.2018 22:30:00

Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska

Granite (NYSE: GVA) announced today it has been awarded a $51 million pavement and bridge rehabilitation contract in Girdwood, Alaska by the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities. The contract will be included in Granite’s first quarter 2018 backlog.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180321006125/en/

The Seward Highway Milepost (MP) 75-90 Road & Bridge Rehabilitation Project will rehabilitate approximately 15 miles of the Seward Highway between MP 75 near the bottom of Turnagain Pass, and MP 90 near the Girdwood intersection. The project upgrades the highway by straightening curves in high-accident locations, improving intersections, and allowing for more passing opportunities. Granite is responsible for Phase 1 of the project which will cover MP 75 to 77.7 and MP 81 to 90.

Scope of the work includes pavement rehabilitation, drainage and shore protection improvements, road resurfacing realignment, new passing lanes, enhanced pedestrian facilities, and the rehabilitation or replacement of the following bridges: the Ingram Creek Bridge, Peterson Creek Bridge, Virgin Creek Bridge, and Glacier Creek Bridge.

Construction is scheduled to begin in Spring 2018 and conclude in Fall 2020.

For more information visit www.sewardhighway75to90.com.

About Granite

Through its offices and subsidiaries nationwide, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honored as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for nine consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com.

