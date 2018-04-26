<
26.04.2018 23:30:00

Granite Awarded $27 Million Highway Project in Alaska

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that it has been awarded a $27 million highway safety improvement project by the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities (DOT&PF). The contract will be included in Granite’s first quarter 2018 backlog.

The Sterling Highway Shoulder Widening project is part of the Alaska DOT&PF Highway Safety Improvement Program on the Sterling Highway between Soldotna and Clam Gulch. Scope of work includes widening the shoulders between milepost 97 and milepost 118 from four feet to eight feet and installation of four large diameter fish passage multi-plate culverts. Granite is responsible for pavement removal, excavation, embankment, grading, paving, stream diversions, stream channel restoration, stream bank construction, culvert installation, signing, and striping.

Construction is scheduled to begin in Spring 2018 and conclude in Fall 2019. For more information visit Alaska DOT&PF website.

About Granite

Through its offices and subsidiaries nationwide, Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. As America’s Infrastructure Company, Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, water, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honored as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for nine consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com.

11.10.17 Granite Construction Neutral Seaport Global Securities
01.08.17 Granite Construction Outperform FBR & Co.
03.05.17 Granite Construction Outperform FBR & Co.
19.07.16 Granite Construction Buy MKM Partners
29.06.16 Granite Construction Buy MKM Partners

