<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.04.2018 13:45:24

GrandVision's Annual General Meeting (AGM) adopts all resolutions

Schiphol, the Netherlands - 26 April 2018. GrandVision N.V. (Euronext: GVNV) announced today that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) has approved all resolutions on the agenda of the AGM. The adopted resolutions are listed below:
· Adoption of the Annual Accounts for the financial year 2017 as drawn up by the Management Board and signed by the Managing Directors and the Supervisory Directors on 27 February 2018
· Adoption of the 2017 Dividend distribution proposal
· Discharge of Managing Directors for their management during the financial year 2017
· Discharge of Supervisory Directors for their supervision of management during the financial year 2017
· Re-appointment of Mr. K. van der Graaf as Supervisory Director and Chairman of the Supervisory Board
· Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. as external auditor for financial year 2019
· Authorization of Supervisory Board to issue shares or grant rights to acquire shares
· Authorization of Supervisory Board to restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights
· Authorization of Management Board to re-purchase shares.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: GrandVision N.V. via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu GrandVisionmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu GrandVisionmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

10:40
Vontobel: derimail - Entspannt durch alle Marktphasen: Dank 50% Sicherheitspuffer und 7% p.a. Coupon
09:23
Metro – Ausverkauf beendet?
08:54
Zinsangst lähmt SMI-Anleger
23.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: In Osteuropa werden die Arbeitskräfte knapp
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

GrandVision 20.24 7.09% GrandVision

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Franken nach während sich EUR/USD stabilisiert
Bei Roche bleiben trotz erfolgreichem Auftaktquartal und höherem Ausblick Sorgen
Wieviel ist der Bitcoin wirklich wert? Auf diese Frage wollen zwei Forscher die Antwort gefunden haben
Analyst: Der Aktienmarkt unter Trump ähnelt dem unter Ronald Reagan - Folgt jetzt ein heftiger Bärenmarkt?
Darum weitet der Eurokurs seine Verluste aus und sinkt deutlich unter 1,20 Franken
CS-Aktie legt zu: Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn zum Jahresauftakt deutlich
Clariant steigert im ersten Quartal Umsatz und Betriebsgewinn - Aktie im Minus
Deshalb kommt der Euro zum Franken leicht zurück
SMI und DAX schliessen mit roten Vorzeichen
Campbell, Kraft Heinz & Co.: Das sind die Schnäppchen-Aktien im Sonderangebot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Plus -- DAX stabil
Am Donnerstag präsentiert sich der heimische Aktienmarkt nach einem schwächeren Start nun deutlich fester.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB