Ausblick bekräftigt 18.05.2018 07:18:44

Grand City Properties wächst kräftig und übertrifft Erwartungen

Grand City Properties wächst kräftig und übertrifft Erwartungen

Das Immobilienunternehmen Grand City Properties ist im ersten Quartal zweistellig gewachsen und hat die Markterwartungen übertroffen.

Den Ausblick für das Gesamtjahr bekräftigte der MDAX-Konzern.

Die Miet- und Betriebseinnahmen stiegen in den drei Monaten um 12 Prozent auf 132 Millionen Euro. Das bereinigte EBITDA kletterte mit 13 Prozent auf 68 Millionen Euro noch etwäs stärker. Die in der Immobilienbranche übliche operative Kennziffer FFO 1 kam sogar um 18 Prozent auf 49 Millionen Euro voran, wie das Luxemburger Unternehmen mitteilte. Unter dem Strich verdiente die Grand City Properties SA mit 132 Millionen Euro 43 Prozent mehr.

Analysten hatten mit Einnahmen von nur 117 Millionen Euro gerechnet und beim EBITDA mit 67 Millionen Euro etwas weniger erwartet.

Unternehmenschef Christian Windfuhr zeigte sich zufrieden mit dem Jahresstart und äusserte sich zuversichtlich, die Gewinnprognose 2018 zu erreichen. Grand City Properties will dieses Jahr einen FFO 1 von 196 Millionen bis 201 Millionen Euro erreichen. Vergangenes Jahr hatte das Unternehmen das operative Ergebnis um 11 Prozent auf 178 Millionen Euro erhöht.

FRANKFURT (Dow Jones)

Grand City Properties übertrifft die Erwartungen - Aktie fest
LEG Immobilien: Operatives Ergebnis sinkt - Ausschüttungsquote erhöht
BlackRock will bei LEG Einfluss nehmen

Grand City Properties S.A.

