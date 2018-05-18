|Ausblick bekräftigt
|
18.05.2018 07:18:44
Grand City Properties wächst kräftig und übertrifft Erwartungen
Die Miet- und Betriebseinnahmen stiegen in den drei Monaten um 12 Prozent auf 132 Millionen Euro. Das bereinigte EBITDA kletterte mit 13 Prozent auf 68 Millionen Euro noch etwäs stärker. Die in der Immobilienbranche übliche operative Kennziffer FFO 1 kam sogar um 18 Prozent auf 49 Millionen Euro voran, wie das Luxemburger Unternehmen mitteilte. Unter dem Strich verdiente die Grand City Properties SA mit 132 Millionen Euro 43 Prozent mehr.
Analysten hatten mit Einnahmen von nur 117 Millionen Euro gerechnet und beim EBITDA mit 67 Millionen Euro etwas weniger erwartet.
Unternehmenschef Christian Windfuhr zeigte sich zufrieden mit dem Jahresstart und äusserte sich zuversichtlich, die Gewinnprognose 2018 zu erreichen. Grand City Properties will dieses Jahr einen FFO 1 von 196 Millionen bis 201 Millionen Euro erreichen. Vergangenes Jahr hatte das Unternehmen das operative Ergebnis um 11 Prozent auf 178 Millionen Euro erhöht.
FRANKFURT (Dow Jones)
Weitere Links:
Nachrichten zu Grand City Properties S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|
07:01
|Grand City Properties S.A. announces Q1 2018 results with strong start of the year (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. announces Q1 2018 results with strong start of the year (EQS Group)
|
17.04.18
|Grand City Properties S.A. successfully places EUR 350 million undated subordinated notes (EQS Group)
|
17.04.18
|DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. successfully places EUR 350 million undated subordinated notes (EQS Group)
|
17.04.18
|Grand City Properties S.A. : Grand City Properties S.A. successfully places ... (Investegate)
|
19.03.18
|Grand City Properties profitiert von höheren Mieten (AWP)
|
19.03.18
|Grand City Properties übertrifft die Erwartungen - Aktie fest (Dow Jones)
|
19.03.18
|DGAP-News: Grand City Properties S.A. (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Grand City Properties S.A.mehr Analysen
|16.05.18
|Grand City Properties buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|01.05.18
|Grand City Properties buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.04.18
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|20.04.18
|Grand City Properties buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.04.18
|Grand City Properties neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.05.18
|Grand City Properties buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|01.05.18
|Grand City Properties buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.04.18
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|20.04.18
|Grand City Properties buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.04.18
|Grand City Properties neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.05.18
|Grand City Properties buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|01.05.18
|Grand City Properties buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.04.18
|Grand City Properties buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.03.18
|Grand City Properties kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.03.18
|Grand City Properties buy
|Oddo Seydler Bank AG
|26.04.18
|Grand City Properties Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|19.04.18
|Grand City Properties neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.03.18
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.03.18
|Grand City Properties Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|19.03.18
|Grand City Properties Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}