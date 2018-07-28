Government helps young Canadians become stewards on the farm

WELLINGTON, ON, July 28, 2018 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to helping farmers implement sustainable practices to keep the land, water and air healthy, while providing Canada's youth with the tools they need to gain skills and work experience in the agriculture and agri-food sector.

Celebrating an event at the Dean Farm today, Member of Parliament Lloyd Longfield (Guelph), on behalf of Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Lawrence MacAulay, highlighted an investment of $48,000 to Ontario Farmland Trust to hire student interns under the Agricultural Youth Green Jobs Initiative. This investment helped support the expanding 'Ontario Farmland Education and Preservation Program' across Ontario.

Over the last three years, the students have been involved with many aspects of the Program such as identifying farmlands for protection, developing environmental stewardship recommendations, helping to coordinate various outreach and education events, taking part in research activities with farmers, writing technical reports and delivering presentations to urban audiences.

Since the initial launch of the Agricultural Youth Green Jobs Initiative in April 2016, 591 new jobs have been created nationally, both on the farm and with organizations engaged in the agriculture and agri-food sector.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to providing youth with the knowledge, tools and training needed to succeed. This support to the Ontario Farmland Trust has helped create opportunities for youth to work alongside farmers and rural land owners, learn how to become good farmland stewards, and foster a love for the agricultural lands that put safe, healthy and sustainable food on the tables of Canadians."

- Lloyd Longfield, Member of Parliament for Guelph

"This funding will allow the Ontario Farmland Trust to reach more landowners interested in protecting their farmland with conservation easements. The investment by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, alongside support from our other partners and funders, will help us to double our impact of farmland protection over the next two years."

- Kathryn Enders, Executive Director, Ontario Farmland Trust

Quick Facts

The $7.1 million Agricultural Youth Green Jobs Initiative was announced in 2016 and 2017 as part of the government's Youth Employment Strategy. The initiative helps youth aged 15 to 30 get the career information and gain the skills, work experience and abilities they need to find and maintain employment.

Agricultural Youth Green Jobs Initiative was announced in 2016 and 2017 as part of the government's Youth Employment Strategy. The initiative helps youth aged 15 to 30 get the career information and gain the skills, work experience and abilities they need to find and maintain employment. Ontario Farmland Trust actively protects farmland by working directly with landowners who have a desire to see their farms permanently protected for agriculture.

Additional Links

Follow us on Twitter: @AAFC_Canada

Like us on Facebook: CanadianAgriculture

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada