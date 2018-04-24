24.04.2018 02:16:00

Good Life Networks to Announce 2017 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, April 23, 2018 /CNW/ - Good Life Networks Inc. ("GLN", or the "Company") (TSX-V: GOOD, FSE: 4G5), a Vancouver-based programmatic advertising technology company, is pleased to announce that it will be releasing its consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2017 on April 26th, 2018.

The company will also host a live conference call on April 26th, 2018, at 2 p.m. PST.

Topics to be discussed include:

  • Financial Results 2017;
  • Outlook 2018;
  • GLN's plans on how the company expects to increase shareholder value and help achieve longer-term growth.

To access the conference call by phone, please dial:

Canada/USA: 1-800-319-4610

International Toll: 1-604-638-5340

Germany: 0800-180-1954

UK: 0808-101-2791

Callers should dial in five to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The GLN Story
GLN harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to improve marketing return on investments for advertisers using its patent pending video advertising technology. By 2020, MAGNA, the research arm of media buying firm IPG Mediabrands, expects digital ads to make up 50 percent of all ad spending, expected to reach $237 billion this year. GLN recently closed a $9.2 million subscription financing prior to closing its qualifying transaction and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the stock symbol "GOOD" and The Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock symbol 4G5.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Good Life Networks Inc.

