|
07.04.2018 16:19:00
Gold Coast 2018 - April 7, 2018 - Day 3 results and looking ahead at Team Canada action on day 4
7 medals for Canada on Day 3: 3 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze
GOLD COAST, Australia, April 7, 2018 /CNW/ -
- Artistic Gymnastics – Gold – Ellie Black – despite falling on the beam, Black earned the top scores on both vault and floor, to take the Commonwealth title with a total score of 54.200.
- Swimming – 5 medals at the pool today!
Gold – Kylie Masse 200 backstroke
Silver – Taylor Ruck50m freestyle
Silver – 4x200m freestyle relay - Oleksiak, Ruck, Sanchez, Smith R.
Silver - Aurélie Rivard - SM10 200m IM
Bronze – Taylor Ruck100m backstroke
- Weightlifting – GOLD Women's 63kg Maude Charron set a new Commonwealth Games record on her way to the gold medal.
Day 3 Results
Sport
Event
Competitor
Result
Artistic Gymnastics
Men's Individual All-Around Final
COURNOYER
7th
Artistic Gymnastics
Women's Individual All-Around Final
BLACK
Gold
Artistic Gymnastics
Women's Individual All-Around Final
ONYSHKO
8th
Badminton
Mixed Team Quarterfinal
LI, YAKURA, HONDERICH, TAM, LINDEMAN, TSAI, YANG, HO-SHUE
Loss
Basketball
Men's Preliminary Round Group A
CANADA VS. NIGERIA
Win
Beach Volleyball
Men's Preliminary Pool B
PEDLOW/SCHACHTER
Win
Boxing
Men's 56kilo - Round of 16
BASRAN VS. AAREE (KIR)
Win
Cycling Track
Men's Sprint Qualifying
BARRETTE
9th
Cycling Track
Men's Sprint Qualifying
RITTER
11th
Cycling Track
Men's Sprint Qualifying
ST-LOUIS PIVIN
19th
Cycling Track
Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 8
BARRETTE
Loss
Cycling Track
Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 6
RITTER
Loss
Cycling Track
Men's 15km Scratch Race Qualifying - Heat 1
CAVES
10th
Cycling Track
Men's 15km Scratch Race Qualifying - Heat 1
JAMIESON
14th
Cycling Track
Men's 15km Scratch Race Qualifying - Heat 2
FOLEY
9th
Cycling Track
Women's 25km Points Race Finals
ROORDA
19th
Cycling Track
Women's 25km Points Race Finals
BEVERIDGE
22nd
Cycling Track
Women's 25km Points Race Finals
GIBSON
8th
Cycling Track
Women's 500m Time Trial
WALSH
10th
Cycling Track
Women's 500m Time Trial
GENEST
9th
Cycling Track
Men's 15km Scratch Race Finals
FOLEY
DNF
Cycling Track
Men's 15km Scratch Race Finals
CAVES
DNF
Hockey
Men's Pool A
CANADA VS. SCOTLAND
Win
Lawn Bowls
Men's Triples - Section A, Rd 5, Match 1
STADNYK C, WILSON, LEFRESNE
Win
Lawn Bowls
Women's Singles - Sec. A, Rd 5, Match 1
MCKERIHEN VS. ANDERSON (NFK)
Loss
Lawn Bowls
Men's Pairs - Section A, Rd 5, Match 1
BESTER, STADNYK R
Loss
Lawn Bowls
Men's Triples Quarterfinal A
STADNYK C, WILSON, LEFRESNE
Win
Lawn Bowls
Women's Fours Quarterfinal A
CHINERY, FOSTER, COOPER, WESTLAKE
Win
Lawn Bowls
Women's Singles Quarterfinal A
MCKERIHEN
Win
Swimming
Men's 200m Butterfly - Heat 2
DARRAGH
1st
Swimming
Women's 200m Breaststroke - Heat 1
SMITH K
1st
Swimming
Women's 200m Breaststroke - Heat 2
HARVEY
3rd
Swimming
Women's 200m Breaststroke - Heat 2
DARCEL
4th
Swimming
Men's SB8 100m Breastroke Heat 1
VACHON
8th
Swimming
Women's SM10 200m IM Heat 1
RIVARD
1st
Swimming
Women's SM10 200m IM Heat 1
RYAN
4th
Swimming
Women's SM10 200m IM Heat 2
ROXON
4th
Swimming
Women's 50m Butterfly - Heat 3
OLEKSIAK
2nd
Swimming
Women's 50m Butterfly - Heat 4
SMITH R
2nd
Swimming
Men's 100m Freestyle - Heat 6
THORMEYER
3rd
Swimming
Men's 100m Freestyle - Heat 7
KISIL
1st
Swimming
Men's 100m Freestyle - Heat 7
GAZIEV
7th
Swimming
Men's 200m Butterfly Final
DARRAGH
6th
Swimming
Women's 50m Freestyle Final
RUCK
Silver
Swimming
Women's 50m Freestyle Final
SANCHEZ
6th
Swimming
Women's 100m Backstroke Final
RUCK
Bronze
Swimming
Women's 100m Backstroke Final
HANNAH
8th
Swimming
Women's 100m Backstroke Final
MASSE
Gold
Swimming
Women's 50m Butterfly Semifinal 2
SMITH
3rd
Swimming
Women's 50m Butterfly Semifinal 2
OLEKSIAK
2nd
Swimming
Men's 100m Freestyle Semifinal 2
THORMEYER
6e
Swimming
Men's 100m Freestyle Semifinal 2
KISIL
3e
Swimming
Women's 200m Breaststroke Final
SMITH
4e
Swimming
Men's SB8 100m Breastroke Final
VACHON
8e
Swimming
Women's SM10 200m IM Final
RIVARD
Silver
Swimming
Women's SM10 200m IM Final
ROXON
8e
Swimming
Women's SM10 200m IM Final
RYAN
7e
Swimming
Women's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final
OLEKSIAK, RUCK, SANCHEZ, SMITH R
Silver
Table Tennis
Men's Team Round of 16
WANG, BERNADET, MEDJUGORAC
Loss
Table Tennis
Women's Team Quarterfinal 3
ZHANG, COTE, YEUNG
Loss
Triathlon
Mixed Team Relay Final
BROWN, SHARPE, MISLAWCHUK, RIDENOUR
4th
Weightlifting
Men's 77kg
VACHON
4th
Weightlifting
Women's 63kg
CHARRON
Gold
Weightlifting
Men's 85kg
MARINEAU
8th
GOLD COAST 2018
LOOKING AHEAD AT TEAM CANADA ACTION ON DAY 4 – APRIL 8, 2018
Canada enters Day 4 ranked 3rd at the Games, with a total of 18 medals
Athletics begins today, part of the 31 medal events up for grabs today – the most so far in one day!
- Athletics
- Men's 20km walk – Evan Dunfee, 4th place finisher at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games is the Canadian record holder in the 50km, and definitely one to watch in this race.
- Men's 5000mMohammed Ahmed – he is the Canadian record holder in this event; based on his personal best, he is ranked in the top 3 here at the Games and a contender for a podium position.
- Cycling
- Women's Keirin - Amelia Walsh and Lauriane Genest - Genest is the revelation of the team, with a bronze medal final in her first international race ever
- Women's Scratch - Steph Roorda, Allison Beveridge and Ariane Bonhomme - Canada could do well in this race
- Men's 1000m Time Trial - Stefan Ritter and Aidan Caves - Stefan is the Junior world record holder in this event.
- Swimming –
- Women's 200m Backstroke Final – Heats to determine finalists
- Men's 100m Freestyle Final – Yuri Kisil, Markus Thormeyer
- Men's SM8 200m IM Final – Finalists to be determined
- Women's S9 100m Freestyle Final – Finalists to be determined
- Women's 200m Individual Medley Final – Heats to determine finalists
- Women's 50m Butterfly Final – Penny Oleksiak, Rebecca Smith
- Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final
- Weightlifting
- Women's 75kg - Marie-Ève Beauchemin-Nadeau is the defending Commonwealth Games Champion and silver medallist at Delhi 2010 as well as a Rio 2016 Olympian – she will be looking to repeat
- Women's 69kg - Andréanne Messier has mostly Junior Worlds experience but is ranked 4th in the Commonwealth and could contend.
- Men's 94kg Boady Santavy – Ranked 1st amongst the Commonwealth nations in his weight category, he may earn his first medal at a multi-sport Games here in Gold Coast.
Team Canada Daily Schedule – 8 April
Sport
Venue
Start Time
Event
Phase
Competitor
Notes
Artistic Gymnastics
Coomera Indoor Sports Ctr
14:33
Men's Floor Exercise Final
FNL-
MORGAN
Artistic Gymnastics
Coomera Indoor Sports Ctr
15:27
Men's Pommel Horse Final
FNL-
CLAY
Artistic Gymnastics
Coomera Indoor Sports Ctr
15:27
Women's Vault Final
FNL-
OLSEN, BLACK
Artistic Gymnastics
Coomera Indoor Sports Ctr
16:46
Men's Rings Final
FNL-
MORGAN, COURNOYER
Artistic Gymnastics
Coomera Indoor Sports Ctr
16:46
Women's Uneven Bars Final
FNL-
ROGERS, ONYSHKO
Athletics
Currumbin Beachfront
7:00
Men's 20km Race Walk Final
FNL-
DUNFEE
Athletics
Currumbin Beachfront
7:00
Men's 20km Race Walk Final
FNL-
THORNE
Athletics
Carrara Stadium
14:00
Men's Hammer Throw Final
FNL-
KEENAN
Athletics
Carrara Stadium
14:45
Men's 100m Round 1 - Heat 1
RND1
MAKINDE
Athletics
Carrara Stadium
15:27
Men's 100m Round 1 - Heat 8
RND1
EFFAH
Athletics
Carrara Stadium
15:21
Men's 100m Round 1 - Heat 7
RND1
SMELLIE
Athletics
Carrara Stadium
16:35
Men's Shot Put Qual. Round - Group B
QUAL
NEDOW Tim
Athletics
Carrara Stadium
16:40
Men's 5000m Final
FNL-
AHMED
Athletics
Carrara Stadium
17:35
Men's 100m Semifinal 1
SFNL
POTENTIAL
Athletics
Carrara Stadium
17:42
Men's 100m Semifinal 2
SFNL
POTENTIAL
Athletics
Carrara Stadium
17:49
Men's 100m Semifinal 3
SFNL
POTENTIAL
Basketball
Townsville E & C Centre
18:30
Women's Preliminary Round Group A
GPA-
CANADA VS. AUSTRALIA
Boxing
Oxenford Studios
13:17
Men's 64kg Round of 16
RND16
BLUMENFELD VS. McKECHNIE (SCO)
Boxing
Oxenford Studios
19:17
Women's 69kg Quarterfinal 4
QFNL
PARENT VS. SIMBI (KEN)
Cycling Track
Anna Meares Velodrome
17:37
Women's Keirin First Round - Heat 2
RND1
GENEST
Cycling Track
Anna Meares Velodrome
17:42
Women's Keirin First Round - Heat 3
RND1
WALSH
Cycling Track
Anna Meares Velodrome
17:47
Men's 40km Points Race Qualifying-Heat 1
QUAL
GEE, LAMOUREUX
Cycling Track
Anna Meares Velodrome
18:12
Men's 40km Points Race Qualifying-Heat 2
QUAL
FOLEY
Cycling Track
Anna Meares Velodrome
18:37
Women's Keirin First Rnd Rep. - Heat 1
RND1
POTENTIAL
Cycling Track
Anna Meares Velodrome
18:42
Women's Keirin First Rnd Rep. - Heat 2
RND1
POTENTIAL
Cycling Track
Anna Meares Velodrome
18:47
Men's 1000m Time Trial
FNL-
RITTER, CAVES
Cycling Track
Anna Meares Velodrome
20:05
Women's Keirin Second Round - Heat 1
RND2
POTENTIAL
Cycling Track
Anna Meares Velodrome
20:10
Women's Keirin Second Round - Heat 2
RND2
POTENTIAL
Cycling Track
Anna Meares Velodrome
20:24
Women's 10km Scratch Race Finals
FNL-
BEVERIDGE, ROORDA, BONHOMME
Cycling Track
Anna Meares Velodrome
20:39
Women's Keirin Finals 7-12
FNL-
POTENTIAL
Cycling Track
Anna Meares Velodrome
20:44
Women's Keirin Finals 1-6
FNL-
POTENTIAL
Cycling Track
Anna Meares Velodrome
21:01
Men's 40km Points Race Finals
FNL-
POTENTIAL
Hockey
Gold Coast Hockey Centre
11:30
Women's Pool B
GPB-
CANADA VS. NEW ZEALAND
Lawn Bowls
Broadbeach Bowls Club
9:01
Men's Triples Semifinal
SFNL
CANADA VS. AUSTRALIA
STADNYK C, WILSON, LEFRESNE
Lawn Bowls
Broadbeach Bowls Club
9:00
Women's Fours Semifinal
SFNL
CANADA VS. AUSTRALIA
CHINERY, FOSTER, COOPER, WESTLAKE
Lawn Bowls
Broadbeach Bowls Club
12:30
Men's Triples Bronze Medal Match
FNL-
POTENTIAL
Lawn Bowls
Broadbeach Bowls Club
12:30
Men's Triples Gold Medal Match
FNL-
POTENTIAL
Lawn Bowls
Broadbeach Bowls Club
12:30
Women's Singles Semifinal
SFNL
MCKERIHEN
Lawn Bowls
Broadbeach Bowls Club
17:30
Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match
FNL-
POTENTIAL
Lawn Bowls
Broadbeach Bowls Club
17:30
Women's Singles Gold Medal Match
FNL-
POTENTIAL
Swimming
Optus Aquatic Centre
10:35
Women's 200m Backstroke - Heat 2
HEAT
CALDWELL, MASSE
Swimming
Optus Aquatic Centre
10:39
Women's 200m Backstroke - Heat 3
HEAT
RUCK
Swimming
Optus Aquatic Centre
10:54
Men's 50m Breaststroke - Heat 5
HEAT
WALL
Swimming
Optus Aquatic Centre
11:03
Women's 100m Freestyle - Heat 3
HEAT
OLEKSIAK
Swimming
Optus Aquatic Centre
11:08
Women's 100m Freestyle - Heat 5
HEAT
RUCK
Swimming
Optus Aquatic Centre
11:08
Women's 100m Freestyle - Heat 5
HEAT
SANCHEZ
Swimming
Optus Aquatic Centre
11:12
Men's SM8 200m IM Heat 1
HEAT
ZONA
Swimming
Optus Aquatic Centre
11:12
Men's SM8 200m IM Heat 1
HEAT
VACHON
Swimming
Optus Aquatic Centre
11:19
Women's S9 100m Freestyle Heat 1
HEAT
ROXON, BIRD, TRIPP
Swimming
Optus Aquatic Centre
11:25
Women's 200m Individual Medley - Heat 1
HEAT
SELTENREICH-HODGSON
Swimming
Optus Aquatic Centre
11:29
Women's 200m Individual Medley - Heat 2
HEAT
DARCEL, SANCHEZ
Swimming
Optus Aquatic Centre
11:42
Men's 100m Butterfly - Heat 4
HEAT
DARRAGH
Swimming
Optus Aquatic Centre
11:40
Men's 100m Butterfly - Heat 3
HEAT
BINNEMA
Swimming
Optus Aquatic Centre
11:52
Women's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 3
HEAT
KNELSON
Swimming
Optus Aquatic Centre
12:10
Women's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 4
HEAT
NICOL, SMITH K
Swimming
Optus Aquatic Centre
19:37
Women's 200m Backstroke Final
FNL-
POTENTIAL
Swimming
Optus Aquatic Centre
19:43
Men's 100m Freestyle Final
FNL-
KISIL, THORMEYER
Swimming
Optus Aquatic Centre
19:59
Women's 100m Freestyle Semifinal 1
SFNL
POTENTIAL
Swimming
Optus Aquatic Centre
20:03
Women's 100m Freestyle Semifinal 2
SFNL
POTENTIAL
Swimming
Optus Aquatic Centre
20:19
Men's 50m Breaststroke Semifinal 1
SFNL
POTENTIAL
Swimming
Optus Aquatic Centre
20:23
Men's 50m Breaststroke Semifinal 2
SFNL
POTENTIAL
Swimming
Optus Aquatic Centre
20:29
Men's SM8 200m IM Final
FNL-
POTENTIAL
Swimming
Optus Aquatic Centre
20:36
Women's S9 100m Freestyle Final
FNL-
POTENTIAL
Swimming
Optus Aquatic Centre
20:53
Men's 100m Butterfly Semifinal 1
SFNL
POTENTIAL
Swimming
Optus Aquatic Centre
20:58
Men's 100m Butterfly Semifinal 2
SFNL
POTENTIAL
Swimming
Optus Aquatic Centre
21:03
Women's 100m Breaststroke Semifinal 1
SFNL
POTENTIAL
Swimming
Optus Aquatic Centre
21:08
Women's 100m Breaststroke Semifinal 2
SFNL
POTENTIAL
Swimming
Optus Aquatic Centre
21:24
Women's 200m Individual Medley Final
FNL-
POTENTIAL
Swimming
Optus Aquatic Centre
21:36
Women's 50m Butterfly Final
FNL-
OLEKSIAK, SMITH
Swimming
Optus Aquatic Centre
21:55
Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final
FNL-
CANADA
BAGSHAW, KISIL, BELANGER, OLAFSON, THORMEYER
Weightlifting
Carrara Sports Arena 1
9:30
Women's 69kg
FNL-
MESSIER Andreanne
Weightlifting
Carrara Sports Arena 1
14:00
Men's 94kg
FNL-
SANTAVY Boady
Weightlifting
Carrara Sports Arena 1
18:30
Women's 75kg
FNL-
BEAUCHEMIN-NADEAU Marie-Eve
For all information on Team Canada at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, visit commonwealthgames.ca
There you will find the Team's Media Guide, Results, Schedules, photos, videos and more!
Our thanks to Cision for sponsoring this announcement
SOURCE Commonwealth Games Association of Canada
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}