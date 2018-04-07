07.04.2018 16:19:00

Gold Coast 2018 - April 7, 2018 - Day 3 results and looking ahead at Team Canada action on day 4

 7 medals for Canada on Day 3:  3 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze

GOLD COAST, Australia, April 7, 2018

  • Artistic GymnasticsGoldEllie Black – despite falling on the beam, Black earned the top scores on both vault and floor, to take the Commonwealth title with a total score of 54.200.

  • Swimming – 5 medals at the pool today!

Maude Charron of Rimouski, Qc captures the gold medal in Weightlifting, 63kg, breaking the Commonwealth Games record with a lift of 122kg. (CNW Group/Commonwealth Games Association of Canada)

GoldKylie Masse 200 backstroke
SilverTaylor Ruck50m freestyle
Silver – 4x200m freestyle relay - Oleksiak, Ruck, Sanchez, Smith R.
Silver - Aurélie Rivard  - SM10 200m IM
BronzeTaylor Ruck100m backstroke

  • WeightliftingGOLD Women's 63kg Maude Charron set a new Commonwealth Games record on her way to the gold medal.

Day 3 Results

 

Sport

Event

Competitor

Result

Artistic Gymnastics

Men's Individual All-Around Final

COURNOYER

7th

Artistic Gymnastics

Women's Individual All-Around Final

BLACK

Gold

Artistic Gymnastics

Women's Individual All-Around Final

ONYSHKO

8th

Badminton

Mixed Team Quarterfinal

LI, YAKURA, HONDERICH, TAM, LINDEMAN, TSAI, YANG, HO-SHUE

Loss

Basketball

Men's Preliminary Round Group A

CANADA VS. NIGERIA

Win

Beach Volleyball

Men's Preliminary Pool B

PEDLOW/SCHACHTER

Win

Boxing

Men's 56kilo - Round of 16

BASRAN VS. AAREE (KIR)

Win

Cycling Track

Men's Sprint Qualifying

BARRETTE 

9th

Cycling Track

Men's Sprint Qualifying

RITTER

11th

Cycling Track

Men's Sprint Qualifying

ST-LOUIS PIVIN 

19th

Cycling Track

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 8

BARRETTE 

Loss

Cycling Track

Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 6

RITTER

Loss

Cycling Track

Men's 15km Scratch Race Qualifying - Heat 1

CAVES 

10th

Cycling Track

Men's 15km Scratch Race Qualifying - Heat 1

JAMIESON 

14th

Cycling Track

Men's 15km Scratch Race Qualifying - Heat 2

FOLEY

9th

Cycling Track

Women's 25km Points Race Finals

ROORDA

19th

Cycling Track

Women's 25km Points Race Finals

BEVERIDGE

22nd

Cycling Track

Women's 25km Points Race Finals

GIBSON

8th

Cycling Track

Women's 500m Time Trial

WALSH

10th

Cycling Track

Women's 500m Time Trial

GENEST

9th

Cycling Track

Men's 15km Scratch Race Finals

FOLEY

DNF

Cycling Track

Men's 15km Scratch Race Finals

CAVES 

DNF

Hockey

Men's Pool A

CANADA VS. SCOTLAND

Win

Lawn Bowls

Men's Triples - Section A, Rd 5, Match 1

STADNYK C, WILSON, LEFRESNE 

Win

Lawn Bowls

Women's Singles - Sec. A, Rd 5, Match 1

MCKERIHEN VS. ANDERSON (NFK)

Loss

Lawn Bowls

Men's Pairs - Section A, Rd 5, Match 1

BESTER, STADNYK R

Loss

Lawn Bowls

Men's Triples Quarterfinal A

STADNYK C, WILSON, LEFRESNE

Win

Lawn Bowls

Women's Fours Quarterfinal A

CHINERY, FOSTER, COOPER, WESTLAKE

Win

Lawn Bowls

Women's Singles Quarterfinal A

MCKERIHEN

Win

Swimming

Men's 200m Butterfly - Heat 2

DARRAGH

1st

Swimming

Women's 200m Breaststroke - Heat 1

SMITH K

1st

Swimming

Women's 200m Breaststroke - Heat 2

HARVEY 

3rd

Swimming

Women's 200m Breaststroke - Heat 2

DARCEL

4th

Swimming

Men's SB8 100m Breastroke Heat 1

VACHON

8th

Swimming

Women's SM10 200m IM Heat 1

RIVARD

1st

Swimming

Women's SM10 200m IM Heat 1

RYAN

4th

Swimming

Women's SM10 200m IM Heat 2

ROXON 

4th

Swimming

Women's 50m Butterfly - Heat 3

OLEKSIAK

2nd

Swimming

Women's 50m Butterfly - Heat 4

SMITH R

2nd

Swimming

Men's 100m Freestyle - Heat 6

THORMEYER 

3rd

Swimming

Men's 100m Freestyle - Heat 7

KISIL 

1st

Swimming

Men's 100m Freestyle - Heat 7

GAZIEV

7th

Swimming

Men's 200m Butterfly Final

DARRAGH

6th

Swimming

Women's 50m Freestyle Final

RUCK

Silver

Swimming

Women's 50m Freestyle Final

SANCHEZ

6th

Swimming

Women's 100m Backstroke Final

RUCK

Bronze

Swimming

Women's 100m Backstroke Final

HANNAH

8th

Swimming

Women's 100m Backstroke Final

MASSE

Gold

Swimming

Women's 50m Butterfly Semifinal 2

SMITH

3rd

Swimming

Women's 50m Butterfly Semifinal 2

OLEKSIAK

2nd

Swimming

Men's 100m Freestyle Semifinal 2

THORMEYER

6e

Swimming

Men's 100m Freestyle Semifinal 2

KISIL 

3e

Swimming

Women's 200m Breaststroke Final

SMITH

4e

Swimming

Men's SB8 100m Breastroke Final

VACHON

8e

Swimming

Women's SM10 200m IM Final

RIVARD

Silver

Swimming

Women's SM10 200m IM Final

ROXON 

 8e

Swimming

Women's SM10 200m IM Final

RYAN

 7e

Swimming

Women's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final

OLEKSIAK, RUCK, SANCHEZ, SMITH R

Silver

Table Tennis

Men's Team Round of 16

WANG, BERNADET, MEDJUGORAC

Loss

Table Tennis

Women's Team Quarterfinal 3

ZHANG, COTE, YEUNG

Loss

Triathlon

Mixed Team Relay Final

BROWN, SHARPE, MISLAWCHUK, RIDENOUR

4th

Weightlifting

Men's 77kg

VACHON

4th

Weightlifting

Women's 63kg

CHARRON

Gold

Weightlifting

Men's 85kg

MARINEAU

8th

 

GOLD COAST 2018
LOOKING AHEAD AT TEAM CANADA ACTION ON DAY 4 – APRIL 8, 2018

Canada enters Day 4 ranked 3rd at the Games, with a total of 18 medals

Athletics begins today, part of the 31 medal events up for grabs today – the most so far in one day!

  • Athletics
    • Men's 20km walk – Evan Dunfee, 4th place finisher at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games is the Canadian record holder in the 50km, and definitely one to watch in this race.

    • Men's 5000mMohammed Ahmed – he is the Canadian record holder in this event; based on his personal best, he is ranked in the top 3 here at the Games and a contender for a podium position.
  • Cycling
    • Women's Keirin - Amelia Walsh and Lauriane Genest - Genest is the revelation of the team, with a bronze medal final in her first international race ever

    • Women's Scratch - Steph Roorda, Allison Beveridge and Ariane Bonhomme - Canada could do well in this race

    • Men's 1000m Time Trial - Stefan Ritter and Aidan Caves - Stefan is the Junior world record holder in this event.
  • Swimming
    • Women's 200m Backstroke Final – Heats to determine finalists
    • Men's 100m Freestyle Final – Yuri Kisil, Markus Thormeyer
    • Men's SM8 200m IM Final – Finalists to be determined
    • Women's S9 100m Freestyle Final – Finalists to be determined
    • Women's 200m Individual Medley Final – Heats to determine finalists
    • Women's 50m Butterfly Final – Penny Oleksiak, Rebecca Smith
    • Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final
  • Weightlifting
    • Women's 75kg - Marie-Ève Beauchemin-Nadeau is the defending Commonwealth Games Champion and silver medallist at Delhi 2010 as well as a Rio 2016 Olympian – she will be looking to repeat

    • Women's 69kg - Andréanne Messier has mostly Junior Worlds experience but is ranked 4th in the Commonwealth and could contend.

    • Men's 94kg Boady Santavy – Ranked 1st amongst the Commonwealth nations in his weight category, he may earn his first medal at a multi-sport Games here in Gold Coast.

Team Canada Daily Schedule – 8 April

 

Sport

Venue

Start Time

Event

Phase

Competitor

Notes

Artistic Gymnastics

Coomera Indoor Sports Ctr

14:33

Men's Floor Exercise Final

FNL-

MORGAN


Artistic Gymnastics

Coomera Indoor Sports Ctr

15:27

Men's Pommel Horse Final

FNL-

CLAY


Artistic Gymnastics

Coomera Indoor Sports Ctr

15:27

Women's Vault Final

FNL-

OLSEN, BLACK


Artistic Gymnastics

Coomera Indoor Sports Ctr

16:46

Men's Rings Final

FNL-

MORGAN, COURNOYER


Artistic Gymnastics

Coomera Indoor Sports Ctr

16:46

Women's Uneven Bars Final

FNL-

ROGERS, ONYSHKO


Athletics

Currumbin Beachfront

7:00

Men's 20km Race Walk Final

FNL-

DUNFEE


Athletics

Currumbin Beachfront

7:00

Men's 20km Race Walk Final

FNL-

THORNE


Athletics

Carrara Stadium

14:00

Men's Hammer Throw Final

FNL-

KEENAN


Athletics

Carrara Stadium

14:45

Men's 100m Round 1 - Heat 1

RND1

MAKINDE


Athletics

Carrara Stadium

15:27

Men's 100m Round 1 - Heat 8

RND1

EFFAH


Athletics

Carrara Stadium

15:21

Men's 100m Round 1 - Heat 7

RND1

SMELLIE


Athletics

Carrara Stadium

16:35

Men's Shot Put Qual. Round - Group B

QUAL

NEDOW Tim


Athletics

Carrara Stadium

16:40

Men's 5000m Final

FNL-

AHMED


Athletics

Carrara Stadium

17:35

Men's 100m Semifinal 1

SFNL

POTENTIAL


Athletics

Carrara Stadium

17:42

Men's 100m Semifinal 2

SFNL

POTENTIAL


Athletics

Carrara Stadium

17:49

Men's 100m Semifinal 3

SFNL

POTENTIAL


Basketball

Townsville E & C Centre

18:30

Women's Preliminary Round Group A

GPA-

CANADA VS. AUSTRALIA


Boxing

Oxenford Studios

13:17

Men's 64kg Round of 16

RND16

BLUMENFELD VS. McKECHNIE (SCO)


Boxing

Oxenford Studios

19:17

Women's 69kg Quarterfinal 4

QFNL

PARENT VS. SIMBI (KEN)


Cycling Track

Anna Meares Velodrome

17:37

Women's Keirin First Round - Heat 2

RND1

GENEST


Cycling Track

Anna Meares Velodrome

17:42

Women's Keirin First Round - Heat 3

RND1

WALSH


Cycling Track

Anna Meares Velodrome

17:47

Men's 40km Points Race Qualifying-Heat 1

QUAL

GEE, LAMOUREUX


Cycling Track

Anna Meares Velodrome

18:12

Men's 40km Points Race Qualifying-Heat 2

QUAL

FOLEY


Cycling Track

Anna Meares Velodrome

18:37

Women's Keirin First Rnd Rep. - Heat 1

RND1

POTENTIAL


Cycling Track

Anna Meares Velodrome

18:42

Women's Keirin First Rnd Rep. - Heat 2

RND1

POTENTIAL


Cycling Track

Anna Meares Velodrome

18:47

Men's 1000m Time Trial

FNL-

RITTER, CAVES


Cycling Track

Anna Meares Velodrome

20:05

Women's Keirin Second Round - Heat 1

RND2

POTENTIAL


Cycling Track

Anna Meares Velodrome

20:10

Women's Keirin Second Round - Heat 2

RND2

POTENTIAL


Cycling Track

Anna Meares Velodrome

20:24

Women's 10km Scratch Race Finals

FNL-

BEVERIDGE, ROORDA, BONHOMME


Cycling Track

Anna Meares Velodrome

20:39

Women's Keirin Finals 7-12

FNL-

POTENTIAL


Cycling Track

Anna Meares Velodrome

20:44

Women's Keirin Finals 1-6

FNL-

POTENTIAL


Cycling Track

Anna Meares Velodrome

21:01

Men's 40km Points Race Finals

FNL-

POTENTIAL


Hockey

Gold Coast Hockey Centre

11:30

Women's Pool B

GPB-

CANADA VS. NEW ZEALAND


Lawn Bowls

Broadbeach Bowls Club

9:01

Men's Triples Semifinal

SFNL

CANADA VS. AUSTRALIA

STADNYK C, WILSON, LEFRESNE

Lawn Bowls

Broadbeach Bowls Club

9:00

Women's Fours Semifinal

SFNL

CANADA VS. AUSTRALIA

CHINERY, FOSTER, COOPER, WESTLAKE

Lawn Bowls

Broadbeach Bowls Club

12:30

Men's Triples Bronze Medal Match

FNL-

POTENTIAL


Lawn Bowls

Broadbeach Bowls Club

12:30

Men's Triples Gold Medal Match

FNL-

POTENTIAL


Lawn Bowls

Broadbeach Bowls Club

12:30

Women's Singles Semifinal

SFNL

MCKERIHEN


Lawn Bowls

Broadbeach Bowls Club

17:30

Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match

FNL-

POTENTIAL


Lawn Bowls

Broadbeach Bowls Club

17:30

Women's Singles Gold Medal Match

FNL-

POTENTIAL


Swimming

Optus Aquatic Centre

10:35

Women's 200m Backstroke - Heat 2

HEAT

CALDWELL, MASSE


Swimming

Optus Aquatic Centre

10:39

Women's 200m Backstroke - Heat 3

HEAT

RUCK


Swimming

Optus Aquatic Centre

10:54

Men's 50m Breaststroke - Heat 5

HEAT

WALL


Swimming

Optus Aquatic Centre

11:03

Women's 100m Freestyle - Heat 3

HEAT

OLEKSIAK


Swimming

Optus Aquatic Centre

11:08

Women's 100m Freestyle - Heat 5

HEAT

RUCK


Swimming

Optus Aquatic Centre

11:08

Women's 100m Freestyle - Heat 5

HEAT

SANCHEZ


Swimming

Optus Aquatic Centre

11:12

Men's SM8 200m IM Heat 1

HEAT

ZONA


Swimming

Optus Aquatic Centre

11:12

Men's SM8 200m IM Heat 1

HEAT

VACHON


Swimming

Optus Aquatic Centre

11:19

Women's S9 100m Freestyle Heat 1

HEAT

ROXON, BIRD, TRIPP


Swimming

Optus Aquatic Centre

11:25

Women's 200m Individual Medley - Heat 1

HEAT

SELTENREICH-HODGSON


Swimming

Optus Aquatic Centre

11:29

Women's 200m Individual Medley - Heat 2

HEAT

DARCEL, SANCHEZ


Swimming

Optus Aquatic Centre

11:42

Men's 100m Butterfly - Heat 4

HEAT

DARRAGH


Swimming

Optus Aquatic Centre

11:40

Men's 100m Butterfly - Heat 3

HEAT

BINNEMA


Swimming

Optus Aquatic Centre

11:52

Women's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 3

HEAT

KNELSON


Swimming

Optus Aquatic Centre

12:10

Women's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 4

HEAT

NICOL, SMITH K


Swimming

Optus Aquatic Centre

19:37

Women's 200m Backstroke Final

FNL-

POTENTIAL


Swimming

Optus Aquatic Centre

19:43

Men's 100m Freestyle Final

FNL-

KISIL, THORMEYER


Swimming

Optus Aquatic Centre

19:59

Women's 100m Freestyle Semifinal 1

SFNL

POTENTIAL


Swimming

Optus Aquatic Centre

20:03

Women's 100m Freestyle Semifinal 2

SFNL

POTENTIAL


Swimming

Optus Aquatic Centre

20:19

Men's 50m Breaststroke Semifinal 1

SFNL

POTENTIAL


Swimming

Optus Aquatic Centre

20:23

Men's 50m Breaststroke Semifinal 2

SFNL

POTENTIAL


Swimming

Optus Aquatic Centre

20:29

Men's SM8 200m IM Final

FNL-

POTENTIAL


Swimming

Optus Aquatic Centre

20:36

Women's S9 100m Freestyle Final

FNL-

POTENTIAL


Swimming

Optus Aquatic Centre

20:53

Men's 100m Butterfly Semifinal 1

SFNL

POTENTIAL


Swimming

Optus Aquatic Centre

20:58

Men's 100m Butterfly Semifinal 2

SFNL

POTENTIAL


Swimming

Optus Aquatic Centre

21:03

Women's 100m Breaststroke Semifinal 1

SFNL

POTENTIAL


Swimming

Optus Aquatic Centre

21:08

Women's 100m Breaststroke Semifinal 2

SFNL

POTENTIAL


Swimming

Optus Aquatic Centre

21:24

Women's 200m Individual Medley Final

FNL-

POTENTIAL


Swimming

Optus Aquatic Centre

21:36

Women's 50m Butterfly Final

FNL-

OLEKSIAK, SMITH


Swimming

Optus Aquatic Centre

21:55

Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final

FNL-

CANADA

BAGSHAW, KISIL, BELANGER, OLAFSON, THORMEYER

Weightlifting

Carrara Sports Arena 1

9:30

Women's 69kg

FNL-

MESSIER Andreanne


Weightlifting

Carrara Sports Arena 1

14:00

Men's 94kg

FNL-

SANTAVY Boady


Weightlifting

Carrara Sports Arena 1

18:30

Women's 75kg

FNL-

BEAUCHEMIN-NADEAU Marie-Eve


 

For all information on Team Canada at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, visit commonwealthgames.ca
There you will find the Team's Media Guide, Results, Schedules, photos, videos and more!

Our thanks to Cision for sponsoring this announcement

 

SOURCE Commonwealth Games Association of Canada

