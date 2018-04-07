Gold Coast 2018 - April 7, 2018 - Day 3 results and looking ahead at Team Canada action on day 4

7 medals for Canada on Day 3: 3 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze

GOLD COAST, Australia, April 7, 2018 /CNW/ -

Artistic Gymnastics – Gold – Ellie Black – despite falling on the beam, Black earned the top scores on both vault and floor, to take the Commonwealth title with a total score of 54.200.





– – – despite falling on the beam, Black earned the top scores on both vault and floor, to take the Commonwealth title with a total score of 54.200. Swimming – 5 medals at the pool today!

Gold – Kylie Masse 200 backstroke

Silver – Taylor Ruck50m freestyle

Silver – 4x200m freestyle relay - Oleksiak, Ruck, Sanchez, Smith R.

Silver - Aurélie Rivard - SM10 200m IM

Bronze – Taylor Ruck100m backstroke

Weightlifting – GOLD Women's 63kg Maude Charron set a new Commonwealth Games record on her way to the gold medal.

Day 3 Results

Sport Event Competitor Result Artistic Gymnastics Men's Individual All-Around Final COURNOYER 7th Artistic Gymnastics Women's Individual All-Around Final BLACK Gold Artistic Gymnastics Women's Individual All-Around Final ONYSHKO 8th Badminton Mixed Team Quarterfinal LI, YAKURA, HONDERICH, TAM, LINDEMAN, TSAI, YANG, HO-SHUE Loss Basketball Men's Preliminary Round Group A CANADA VS. NIGERIA Win Beach Volleyball Men's Preliminary Pool B PEDLOW/SCHACHTER Win Boxing Men's 56kilo - Round of 16 BASRAN VS. AAREE (KIR) Win Cycling Track Men's Sprint Qualifying BARRETTE 9th Cycling Track Men's Sprint Qualifying RITTER 11th Cycling Track Men's Sprint Qualifying ST-LOUIS PIVIN 19th Cycling Track Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 8 BARRETTE Loss Cycling Track Men's Sprint 1/8 Finals - Heat 6 RITTER Loss Cycling Track Men's 15km Scratch Race Qualifying - Heat 1 CAVES 10th Cycling Track Men's 15km Scratch Race Qualifying - Heat 1 JAMIESON 14th Cycling Track Men's 15km Scratch Race Qualifying - Heat 2 FOLEY 9th Cycling Track Women's 25km Points Race Finals ROORDA 19th Cycling Track Women's 25km Points Race Finals BEVERIDGE 22nd Cycling Track Women's 25km Points Race Finals GIBSON 8th Cycling Track Women's 500m Time Trial WALSH 10th Cycling Track Women's 500m Time Trial GENEST 9th Cycling Track Men's 15km Scratch Race Finals FOLEY DNF Cycling Track Men's 15km Scratch Race Finals CAVES DNF Hockey Men's Pool A CANADA VS. SCOTLAND Win Lawn Bowls Men's Triples - Section A, Rd 5, Match 1 STADNYK C, WILSON, LEFRESNE Win Lawn Bowls Women's Singles - Sec. A, Rd 5, Match 1 MCKERIHEN VS. ANDERSON (NFK) Loss Lawn Bowls Men's Pairs - Section A, Rd 5, Match 1 BESTER, STADNYK R Loss Lawn Bowls Men's Triples Quarterfinal A STADNYK C, WILSON, LEFRESNE Win Lawn Bowls Women's Fours Quarterfinal A CHINERY, FOSTER, COOPER, WESTLAKE Win Lawn Bowls Women's Singles Quarterfinal A MCKERIHEN Win Swimming Men's 200m Butterfly - Heat 2 DARRAGH 1st Swimming Women's 200m Breaststroke - Heat 1 SMITH K 1st Swimming Women's 200m Breaststroke - Heat 2 HARVEY 3rd Swimming Women's 200m Breaststroke - Heat 2 DARCEL 4th Swimming Men's SB8 100m Breastroke Heat 1 VACHON 8th Swimming Women's SM10 200m IM Heat 1 RIVARD 1st Swimming Women's SM10 200m IM Heat 1 RYAN 4th Swimming Women's SM10 200m IM Heat 2 ROXON 4th Swimming Women's 50m Butterfly - Heat 3 OLEKSIAK 2nd Swimming Women's 50m Butterfly - Heat 4 SMITH R 2nd Swimming Men's 100m Freestyle - Heat 6 THORMEYER 3rd Swimming Men's 100m Freestyle - Heat 7 KISIL 1st Swimming Men's 100m Freestyle - Heat 7 GAZIEV 7th Swimming Men's 200m Butterfly Final DARRAGH 6th Swimming Women's 50m Freestyle Final RUCK Silver Swimming Women's 50m Freestyle Final SANCHEZ 6th Swimming Women's 100m Backstroke Final RUCK Bronze Swimming Women's 100m Backstroke Final HANNAH 8th Swimming Women's 100m Backstroke Final MASSE Gold Swimming Women's 50m Butterfly Semifinal 2 SMITH 3rd Swimming Women's 50m Butterfly Semifinal 2 OLEKSIAK 2nd Swimming Men's 100m Freestyle Semifinal 2 THORMEYER 6e Swimming Men's 100m Freestyle Semifinal 2 KISIL 3e Swimming Women's 200m Breaststroke Final SMITH 4e Swimming Men's SB8 100m Breastroke Final VACHON 8e Swimming Women's SM10 200m IM Final RIVARD Silver Swimming Women's SM10 200m IM Final ROXON 8e Swimming Women's SM10 200m IM Final RYAN 7e Swimming Women's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final OLEKSIAK, RUCK, SANCHEZ, SMITH R Silver Table Tennis Men's Team Round of 16 WANG, BERNADET, MEDJUGORAC Loss Table Tennis Women's Team Quarterfinal 3 ZHANG, COTE, YEUNG Loss Triathlon Mixed Team Relay Final BROWN, SHARPE, MISLAWCHUK, RIDENOUR 4th Weightlifting Men's 77kg VACHON 4th Weightlifting Women's 63kg CHARRON Gold Weightlifting Men's 85kg MARINEAU 8th

GOLD COAST 2018

LOOKING AHEAD AT TEAM CANADA ACTION ON DAY 4 – APRIL 8, 2018

Canada enters Day 4 ranked 3rd at the Games, with a total of 18 medals

Athletics begins today, part of the 31 medal events up for grabs today – the most so far in one day!

Athletics

Men's 20km walk – Evan Dunfee , 4th place finisher at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games is the Canadian record holder in the 50km, and definitely one to watch in this race.





, 4th place finisher at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games is the Canadian record holder in the 50km, and definitely one to watch in this race.

Men's 5000m Mohammed Ahmed – he is the Canadian record holder in this event; based on his personal best, he is ranked in the top 3 here at the Games and a contender for a podium position.



– he is the Canadian record holder in this event; based on his personal best, he is ranked in the top 3 here at the Games and a contender for a podium position. Cycling

Women's Keirin - Amelia Walsh and Lauriane Genest - Genest is the revelation of the team, with a bronze medal final in her first international race ever





and - Genest is the revelation of the team, with a bronze medal final in her first international race ever

Women's Scratch - Steph Roorda , Allison Beveridge and Ariane Bonhomme - Canada could do well in this race





, and - could do well in this race

Men's 1000m Time Trial - Stefan Ritter and Aidan Caves - Stefan is the Junior world record holder in this event.



Time Trial - and - Stefan is the Junior world record holder in this event. Swimming –

– Women's 200m Backstroke Final – Heats to determine finalists

Backstroke Final – Heats to determine finalists

Men's 100m Freestyle Final – Yuri Kisil , Markus Thormeyer

Freestyle Final – ,

Men's SM8 200m IM Final – Finalists to be determined

IM Final – Finalists to be determined

Women's S9 100m Freestyle Final – Finalists to be determined

Freestyle Final – Finalists to be determined

Women's 200m Individual Medley Final – Heats to determine finalists

Individual Medley Final – Heats to determine finalists

Women's 50m Butterfly Final – Penny Oleksiak , Rebecca Smith

Butterfly Final – ,

Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final



Freestyle Relay Final Weightlifting

Women's 75kg - Marie-Ève Beauchemin-Nadeau is the defending Commonwealth Games Champion and silver medallist at Delhi 2010 as well as a Rio 2016 Olympian – she will be looking to repeat





2010 as well as a Rio 2016 Olympian – she will be looking to repeat

Women's 69kg - Andréanne Messier has mostly Junior Worlds experience but is ranked 4th in the Commonwealth and could contend.





experience but is ranked 4th in the Commonwealth and could contend.

Men's 94kg Boady Santavy – Ranked 1st amongst the Commonwealth nations in his weight category, he may earn his first medal at a multi-sport Games here in Gold Coast .

Team Canada Daily Schedule – 8 April

Sport Venue Start Time Event Phase Competitor Notes Artistic Gymnastics Coomera Indoor Sports Ctr 14:33 Men's Floor Exercise Final FNL- MORGAN

Artistic Gymnastics Coomera Indoor Sports Ctr 15:27 Men's Pommel Horse Final FNL- CLAY

Artistic Gymnastics Coomera Indoor Sports Ctr 15:27 Women's Vault Final FNL- OLSEN, BLACK

Artistic Gymnastics Coomera Indoor Sports Ctr 16:46 Men's Rings Final FNL- MORGAN, COURNOYER

Artistic Gymnastics Coomera Indoor Sports Ctr 16:46 Women's Uneven Bars Final FNL- ROGERS, ONYSHKO

Athletics Currumbin Beachfront 7:00 Men's 20km Race Walk Final FNL- DUNFEE

Athletics Currumbin Beachfront 7:00 Men's 20km Race Walk Final FNL- THORNE

Athletics Carrara Stadium 14:00 Men's Hammer Throw Final FNL- KEENAN

Athletics Carrara Stadium 14:45 Men's 100m Round 1 - Heat 1 RND1 MAKINDE

Athletics Carrara Stadium 15:27 Men's 100m Round 1 - Heat 8 RND1 EFFAH

Athletics Carrara Stadium 15:21 Men's 100m Round 1 - Heat 7 RND1 SMELLIE

Athletics Carrara Stadium 16:35 Men's Shot Put Qual. Round - Group B QUAL NEDOW Tim

Athletics Carrara Stadium 16:40 Men's 5000m Final FNL- AHMED

Athletics Carrara Stadium 17:35 Men's 100m Semifinal 1 SFNL POTENTIAL

Athletics Carrara Stadium 17:42 Men's 100m Semifinal 2 SFNL POTENTIAL

Athletics Carrara Stadium 17:49 Men's 100m Semifinal 3 SFNL POTENTIAL

Basketball Townsville E & C Centre 18:30 Women's Preliminary Round Group A GPA- CANADA VS. AUSTRALIA

Boxing Oxenford Studios 13:17 Men's 64kg Round of 16 RND16 BLUMENFELD VS. McKECHNIE (SCO)

Boxing Oxenford Studios 19:17 Women's 69kg Quarterfinal 4 QFNL PARENT VS. SIMBI (KEN)

Cycling Track Anna Meares Velodrome 17:37 Women's Keirin First Round - Heat 2 RND1 GENEST

Cycling Track Anna Meares Velodrome 17:42 Women's Keirin First Round - Heat 3 RND1 WALSH

Cycling Track Anna Meares Velodrome 17:47 Men's 40km Points Race Qualifying-Heat 1 QUAL GEE, LAMOUREUX

Cycling Track Anna Meares Velodrome 18:12 Men's 40km Points Race Qualifying-Heat 2 QUAL FOLEY

Cycling Track Anna Meares Velodrome 18:37 Women's Keirin First Rnd Rep. - Heat 1 RND1 POTENTIAL

Cycling Track Anna Meares Velodrome 18:42 Women's Keirin First Rnd Rep. - Heat 2 RND1 POTENTIAL

Cycling Track Anna Meares Velodrome 18:47 Men's 1000m Time Trial FNL- RITTER, CAVES

Cycling Track Anna Meares Velodrome 20:05 Women's Keirin Second Round - Heat 1 RND2 POTENTIAL

Cycling Track Anna Meares Velodrome 20:10 Women's Keirin Second Round - Heat 2 RND2 POTENTIAL

Cycling Track Anna Meares Velodrome 20:24 Women's 10km Scratch Race Finals FNL- BEVERIDGE, ROORDA, BONHOMME

Cycling Track Anna Meares Velodrome 20:39 Women's Keirin Finals 7-12 FNL- POTENTIAL

Cycling Track Anna Meares Velodrome 20:44 Women's Keirin Finals 1-6 FNL- POTENTIAL

Cycling Track Anna Meares Velodrome 21:01 Men's 40km Points Race Finals FNL- POTENTIAL

Hockey Gold Coast Hockey Centre 11:30 Women's Pool B GPB- CANADA VS. NEW ZEALAND

Lawn Bowls Broadbeach Bowls Club 9:01 Men's Triples Semifinal SFNL CANADA VS. AUSTRALIA STADNYK C, WILSON, LEFRESNE Lawn Bowls Broadbeach Bowls Club 9:00 Women's Fours Semifinal SFNL CANADA VS. AUSTRALIA CHINERY, FOSTER, COOPER, WESTLAKE Lawn Bowls Broadbeach Bowls Club 12:30 Men's Triples Bronze Medal Match FNL- POTENTIAL

Lawn Bowls Broadbeach Bowls Club 12:30 Men's Triples Gold Medal Match FNL- POTENTIAL

Lawn Bowls Broadbeach Bowls Club 12:30 Women's Singles Semifinal SFNL MCKERIHEN

Lawn Bowls Broadbeach Bowls Club 17:30 Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match FNL- POTENTIAL

Lawn Bowls Broadbeach Bowls Club 17:30 Women's Singles Gold Medal Match FNL- POTENTIAL

Swimming Optus Aquatic Centre 10:35 Women's 200m Backstroke - Heat 2 HEAT CALDWELL, MASSE

Swimming Optus Aquatic Centre 10:39 Women's 200m Backstroke - Heat 3 HEAT RUCK

Swimming Optus Aquatic Centre 10:54 Men's 50m Breaststroke - Heat 5 HEAT WALL

Swimming Optus Aquatic Centre 11:03 Women's 100m Freestyle - Heat 3 HEAT OLEKSIAK

Swimming Optus Aquatic Centre 11:08 Women's 100m Freestyle - Heat 5 HEAT RUCK

Swimming Optus Aquatic Centre 11:08 Women's 100m Freestyle - Heat 5 HEAT SANCHEZ

Swimming Optus Aquatic Centre 11:12 Men's SM8 200m IM Heat 1 HEAT ZONA

Swimming Optus Aquatic Centre 11:12 Men's SM8 200m IM Heat 1 HEAT VACHON

Swimming Optus Aquatic Centre 11:19 Women's S9 100m Freestyle Heat 1 HEAT ROXON, BIRD, TRIPP

Swimming Optus Aquatic Centre 11:25 Women's 200m Individual Medley - Heat 1 HEAT SELTENREICH-HODGSON

Swimming Optus Aquatic Centre 11:29 Women's 200m Individual Medley - Heat 2 HEAT DARCEL, SANCHEZ

Swimming Optus Aquatic Centre 11:42 Men's 100m Butterfly - Heat 4 HEAT DARRAGH

Swimming Optus Aquatic Centre 11:40 Men's 100m Butterfly - Heat 3 HEAT BINNEMA

Swimming Optus Aquatic Centre 11:52 Women's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 3 HEAT KNELSON

Swimming Optus Aquatic Centre 12:10 Women's 100m Breaststroke - Heat 4 HEAT NICOL, SMITH K

Swimming Optus Aquatic Centre 19:37 Women's 200m Backstroke Final FNL- POTENTIAL

Swimming Optus Aquatic Centre 19:43 Men's 100m Freestyle Final FNL- KISIL, THORMEYER

Swimming Optus Aquatic Centre 19:59 Women's 100m Freestyle Semifinal 1 SFNL POTENTIAL

Swimming Optus Aquatic Centre 20:03 Women's 100m Freestyle Semifinal 2 SFNL POTENTIAL

Swimming Optus Aquatic Centre 20:19 Men's 50m Breaststroke Semifinal 1 SFNL POTENTIAL

Swimming Optus Aquatic Centre 20:23 Men's 50m Breaststroke Semifinal 2 SFNL POTENTIAL

Swimming Optus Aquatic Centre 20:29 Men's SM8 200m IM Final FNL- POTENTIAL

Swimming Optus Aquatic Centre 20:36 Women's S9 100m Freestyle Final FNL- POTENTIAL

Swimming Optus Aquatic Centre 20:53 Men's 100m Butterfly Semifinal 1 SFNL POTENTIAL

Swimming Optus Aquatic Centre 20:58 Men's 100m Butterfly Semifinal 2 SFNL POTENTIAL

Swimming Optus Aquatic Centre 21:03 Women's 100m Breaststroke Semifinal 1 SFNL POTENTIAL

Swimming Optus Aquatic Centre 21:08 Women's 100m Breaststroke Semifinal 2 SFNL POTENTIAL

Swimming Optus Aquatic Centre 21:24 Women's 200m Individual Medley Final FNL- POTENTIAL

Swimming Optus Aquatic Centre 21:36 Women's 50m Butterfly Final FNL- OLEKSIAK, SMITH

Swimming Optus Aquatic Centre 21:55 Men's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final FNL- CANADA BAGSHAW, KISIL, BELANGER, OLAFSON, THORMEYER Weightlifting Carrara Sports Arena 1 9:30 Women's 69kg FNL- MESSIER Andreanne

Weightlifting Carrara Sports Arena 1 14:00 Men's 94kg FNL- SANTAVY Boady

Weightlifting Carrara Sports Arena 1 18:30 Women's 75kg FNL- BEAUCHEMIN-NADEAU Marie-Eve



For all information on Team Canada at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, visit commonwealthgames.ca

There you will find the Team's Media Guide, Results, Schedules, photos, videos and more!

Our thanks to Cision for sponsoring this announcement

SOURCE Commonwealth Games Association of Canada