16.04.2018 20:40:12

Golar LNG Limited - Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report

Golar LNG Limited announces that it has filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S.

Form 20-F can be downloaded from the link below, is available on our website (www.golarlng.com) and shareholders may receive a hard copy free of charge upon request. 

April 16, 2018
The Board of Directors
Hamilton, Bermuda
Enquiries:
Golar Management Limited: + 44 207 063 7900
Stuart Buchanan



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Golar LNG via Globenewswire

12.12.17 Golar LNG Outperform Cowen and Company, LLC
23.11.16 Golar LNG Buy Seaport Global Securities
20.10.16 Golar LNG Outperform Cowen and Company, LLC

