Global Vinyl Acetate (VAM) Market Report 2018-2022

The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world vinyl acetate market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.

Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of vinyl acetate

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast Comprehensive data showing vinyl acetate capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on vinyl acetate manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of vinyl acetate in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Vinyl acetate market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: VINYL ACETATE PROPERTIES AND USES



2. VINYL ACETATE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. VINYL ACETATE WORLD MARKET



3.1. World vinyl acetate capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World vinyl acetate production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Vinyl acetate consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia Pacific

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Vinyl acetate global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Vinyl acetate prices in the world market



4. VINYL ACETATE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS

Total installed capacity in country

Production in country

Manufacturers in country

Consumption of in country

Suppliers in country

Export and import in country

Prices in country

5. VINYL ACETATE MARKET PROSPECTS



5.1. Vinyl acetate capacity and production forecast up to 2022

Global production forecast

On-going projects

5.2. Vinyl acetate consumption forecast up to 2022

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

5.3. Vinyl acetate market prices forecast up to 2022



6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE VINYL ACETATE MARKET WORLDWIDE



7. VINYL ACETATE FEEDSTOCK MARKET



8. VINYL ACETATE END-USE SECTOR

8.1. Consumption by application

8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



