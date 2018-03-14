Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
14.03.2018 19:45:00

Global Thrombus Partnering Directory 2012-2018

DUBLIN, March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Thrombus Partnering 2012 to 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The Global Thrombus Partnering Terms and Agreements since 2012 report provides understanding and access to partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.

The report provides an analysis of partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

This data driven report contains multiple links to online copies of actual deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners, where available. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.


Key Topics Covered:




Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Therapy Partnering trends in numbers



Partnering in numbers - by year


Partnering in numbers - most active


Partnering in numbers - by industry sector


Partnering in numbers - by deal type


Partnering in numbers - by technology type


Partnering in numbers - by stage of development



Chapter 2 - Most active dealmakers



Chapter 3 - Partnering deals directory



Partnering deals directory - by company A-Z


Partnering deals directory - by deal value


Partnering deals directory - by industry sector


Partnering deals directory - by deal type


Partnering deals directory - by stage of development


Partnering deals directory - by technology area



Chapter 4 - Partnering deals with a contract document



Chapter 5 - M&A in numbers



M&A in numbers - by year



Chapter 6 - M&A deals directory



M&A deals directory - by company A-Z


M&A deals directory - by deal value



Chapter 7 - Financing in numbers



Financing in numbers - by year


Financing in numbers - by financing type



Chapter 8 - Financing deals directory



For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/g7swnj/global_thrombus?w=5

Media Contact:




Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com  

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 



Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-thrombus-partnering-directory-2012-2018-300614019.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

14:40
Vontobel: Chance auf einen zweiten Coupon - mit Goldminenaktien
09:12
S&P 500 – Erholung beendet?
08:34
SMI droht Ungemach
12.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Auch in Europa rückt die geldpolitische Wende näher
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
SMI schliesst mit kräftigem Verlust -- DAX bricht ein
Geberit-Aktie nach Gewinnrückgang im Minus - Dividende wird erhöht
Blockchain-Projekt in Schweizer Krypto-Stadt sorgt für enorme Unruhe
Grosse Umstrukturierung im Londoner Billionen-Dollar-Gold-Club
Credit-Suisse-CEO: Bevorzuge Aktienrückkäufe gegenüber Dividendenausschüttungen
Sensirion geht am 22. März an die Börse - Preisspanne für IPO bei 28 bis 36 CHF
Aryzta: VR-Präsident und CEO kaufen Aktien
Nach Hackerangriff - Kopfgeld für Hinweise auf Bitcoin-Hacker ausgesetzt
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street im Minus
Der US-Aktienmarkt ist am Mittwoch ins Minus gerutscht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB