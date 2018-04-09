NEW YORK, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Privileged Identity Management



Privileged identity management (PIM) is a part of identity management that focuses on the special requirements of privileged accounts within the IT infrastructure of an enterprise.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Privileged Identity Management Market to grow at a CAGR of 23.05% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Privileged Identity Management Market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of this solution to SMEs, large enterprises, and government organizations.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Privileged Identity Management Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• BeyondTrust

• CA

• Centrify

• CyberArk Software

• IBM



Market driver

• Increasing frequency of insider threats

Market challenge

• PIM affecting convenience of end-users

Market trend

• Increasing adoption of BYOD among enterprises

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



