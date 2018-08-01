|
01.08.2018 20:45:00
Global Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP) Market to 2022: The Advantages of VSF Will Drive Market Growth
The Global Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP) Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.73% during the period 2018-2022.
The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The increasing use of cellulose nanofibers will be a key trend driving the market growth. Cellulose nanofibers are fabricated via electrospinning of DWP and are widely used in applications such as cosmetics manufacturing, food industry, and nanocomposites. These parts are lighter in weight and possess more strength compared to metals used in traditional car manufacturing.
According to the report, the advantages of VSF will drive the market growth. VSF is derived using DWP as the raw material and offer advantages such as hydrophilicity, breathability, and high physiological performances compared to other natural and synthetic fibres. VSF is more skin-friendly and offers high degree of wearing comfort, as they can be easily modified in length and thickness.
Further, the report states that the climate changes affecting supply of raw material will impact the market growth. Climate changes such as increase in temperature and changing precipitation patterns, are resulting in drying out of tropical forests and increase in forest fires. These changes may also result in extreme weather conditions such as flood or drought, that severely affect forest growth.
Key Vendors
- Bracell
- Grasim
- LENZING
- Rayonier Advanced Materials
- Sappi
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PULP GRADE
- Segmentation by pulp grade
- Comparison by pulp grade
- Rayon grade - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Specialty grade - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by pulp grade
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RAW MATERIAL
- Hardwood
- Softwood
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bracell
- Grasim
- LENZING
- Rayonier Advanced Materials
- Sappi
