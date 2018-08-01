Global Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP) Market to 2022: The Advantages of VSF Will Drive Market Growth

DUBLIN, Aug 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP) Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP) Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.73% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The increasing use of cellulose nanofibers will be a key trend driving the market growth. Cellulose nanofibers are fabricated via electrospinning of DWP and are widely used in applications such as cosmetics manufacturing, food industry, and nanocomposites. These parts are lighter in weight and possess more strength compared to metals used in traditional car manufacturing.

According to the report, the advantages of VSF will drive the market growth. VSF is derived using DWP as the raw material and offer advantages such as hydrophilicity, breathability, and high physiological performances compared to other natural and synthetic fibres. VSF is more skin-friendly and offers high degree of wearing comfort, as they can be easily modified in length and thickness.

Further, the report states that the climate changes affecting supply of raw material will impact the market growth. Climate changes such as increase in temperature and changing precipitation patterns, are resulting in drying out of tropical forests and increase in forest fires. These changes may also result in extreme weather conditions such as flood or drought, that severely affect forest growth.

Key Vendors

Bracell

Grasim

LENZING

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Sappi

Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PULP GRADE

Segmentation by pulp grade

Comparison by pulp grade

Rayon grade - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Specialty grade - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by pulp grade

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RAW MATERIAL

Hardwood

Softwood

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS



PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gnwcml/global_dissolving?w=5

