Global Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP) Market to 2022: The Advantages of VSF Will Drive Market Growth

The "Global Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP) Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Dissolving Wood Pulp (DWP) Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.73% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The increasing use of cellulose nanofibers will be a key trend driving the market growth. Cellulose nanofibers are fabricated via electrospinning of DWP and are widely used in applications such as cosmetics manufacturing, food industry, and nanocomposites. These parts are lighter in weight and possess more strength compared to metals used in traditional car manufacturing.

According to the report, the advantages of VSF will drive the market growth. VSF is derived using DWP as the raw material and offer advantages such as hydrophilicity, breathability, and high physiological performances compared to other natural and synthetic fibres. VSF is more skin-friendly and offers high degree of wearing comfort, as they can be easily modified in length and thickness.

Further, the report states that the climate changes affecting supply of raw material will impact the market growth. Climate changes such as increase in temperature and changing precipitation patterns, are resulting in drying out of tropical forests and increase in forest fires. These changes may also result in extreme weather conditions such as flood or drought, that severely affect forest growth.

Key Vendors


  • Bracell
  • Grasim
  • LENZING
  • Rayonier Advanced Materials
  • Sappi

Key Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PULP GRADE

  • Segmentation by pulp grade
  • Comparison by pulp grade
  • Rayon grade - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Specialty grade - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by pulp grade

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RAW MATERIAL

  • Hardwood
  • Softwood

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gnwcml/global_dissolving?w=5

