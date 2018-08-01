Global Blockchain Applications, 2018

LONDON, August 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain has Evolved beyond Cryptocurrency Applications and is Finding its Way into Other Industry Applications



Blockchain has been receiving much attention over the past two years.It was originally considered as synonymous with Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.



However, with time, the technology has started to find its way into many other applications.The future of Blockchain is one of growth and adoption in multiple domains.



This study seeks to provide an overview on the Blockchain technology and how this technology is gaining customer confidence, facilitating its application in various verticals and applications.This study includes a description of the technology, an insight into how it is evolving, and an understanding of the innovation around it.



This study also provides an overview of the different companies providing Blockchain technology in different applications and an understanding of how it is being applied in transportation/logistics, financial services, retail, real estate, food and drugs, Internet of Things, sharing economy, and energy industries.



Frost & Sullivan

finds thatblockchain technologies

have startedmaking headway into multiple applications across industries. Although still relatively nascent, the interest in the use of the technology has exploded in 2017 and early 2018. The use of the technology has found its way into the Internet of Things applications, supply chain, insurance, asset management, and other financial services. More and more innovative uses of blockchains are being explored every day.



