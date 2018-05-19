KENAI, Alaska, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenn E. Lockwood is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Dentistry at in recognition of his role as a Dentist at Kenai Dental Clinic.

Serving the Kenai, Alaska region since 1997, Kenai Dental Clinic specializes in the treatment of patients of all ages. Utilizing the latest technological innovations in the field of dentistry, the clinic is dedicated to offering their patients the quality healthcare services that they deserve. With the help of Digital Imaging capabilities and the usage of Digital Panoramic X-rays, the clinic is able to identify dental issues and plan dental procedures right away. In an effort to cater to the needs of their patients, the practice offers several affordable methods of payment in order to assist patients with the best quality care and service possible. With an accommodating and friendly staff fluent in the languages of English, Spanish and German, Kenai Dental Clinic provides a variety of services to its patients. Committed to offering quality service, the clinic specializes in Cosmetic Dentistry and General & Family Dentistry services including Dental Bridges, Dental Filings, Dental Crowns, Tooth Extraction, Teeth Cleaning, Oral Sedation, Root Canal Therapy and more.

Gathering several years of experience in the field of dentistry, Dr. Glenn E. Lockwood is commended for his outstanding contributions to the industry. A prominent professional, throughout his career Dr. Lockwood has attained extensive experience within the areas of General Dentistry, Oral surgery and Dental Implantology. Attributing his success to his continuing education, Dr. Lockwood's advice to fellow newcomers within the industry is to "take a specialty residency." An Army Veteran who was stationed at the Augsburg Germany Army base and retired with the rank of Major, Dr. Lockwood took "3 to 4 times the required number of continuing education courses a year."

Early in his career, Dr. Lockwood attended Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry at the University of the Pacific where he received his DDS. Thereafter, Dr. Lockwood would then go on to complete advanced training courses, including the completion of his oral surgery residency at Klinikum Nürnberg in Germany.

In an effort to further enhance his professional development, Dr. Lockwood is an elite member of several organizations including the American Dental Association and the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

When he is not working, Dr. Lockwood enjoys the art of fishing and coaching basketball.

Dr. Glenn E. Lockwood dedicates this recognition to Col. Allison who is a great oral surgeon and mentor.

For more information, please visit www.kenaidentalclinic.com.

