|
25.04.2018 15:21:23
Gigaset AG paves the way for a program of investment in the future
|
Press Release
Gigaset AG paves the way for a program of investment in the future
Gigaset AG (ISIN: DE0005156004), an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology, today announced that the Supervisory Board of Gigaset AG approved investments of up to EUR 20 million. The credit agreement to be concluded between Gigaset Communications GmbH, a subsidiary of Gigaset AG, and a German regional bank as book runner has a term of 4.5 years and aims to expand the product portfolio in order to tap into new sales potentials.
The Gigaset AG Supervisory Board today gave its approval to funding for investments totaling up to EUR20 million. The loan agreement between Gigaset Communications GmbH, a subsidiary of the Gigaset AG, and a German regional bank has a term of 4.5 years. In particular, the company will use the funds to make investments in new business segments and marketing for them.
Financing aims to underpin the company's medium- and long-term success
The Gigaset AGs Executive Board believes its decision to realign the company has been borne out. As early as 2016, it was able to halt the trend of constantly falling revenue in the years before. The turnaround in revenue was achieved in 2017, when the company managed for the first time in quite a while to increase its revenue year on year again, and was able to more than compensate for the decline in revenue in its core business of DECT cordless phones (Consumer Products) by growing sales in its new business segments (Business Customers, Home Networks and Mobile Devices).
In order to stabilize this trend in the medium and long term, the Executive Board of Gigaset AG has decided to sharply increase investments in the new business segments. The Gigaset Group already invests significantly in research and development. Thanks to the funding, the company can increase its investment activity in the coming years and thus address the issue of ever-faster development cycles in the market.
"Our planning envisages that the new product segments will more than compensate for the decline in revenue from our core business of DECT cordless phones during the next days," stated Gigaset AG's Executive Board. "The external finance will also help us to further stabilize our positive earnings trend that we presented in the years 2016 and 2017."
Investments in growth areas and new communications technologies
1. In the Business Customers segment, the company intends to position itself more strongly as a full-line provider of telephony solutions for business customers and address the trend toward the "flexible office."
2. In the Home Networks segment, the company aims to further open up its system to other platforms, press ahead with new partnerships, and extend the system to new smart home solutions.
3. Under the title "Future Communications," the company intends to develop new solutions and offerings that have not been part of its portfolio so far and will help ensure greater networking of Gigaset's ecosystem.
Information for investors can be found on our homepage.
End of Media Release
Issuer: Gigaset AG
Key word(s): Finance
25.04.2018 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gigaset AG
|Bernhard-Wicki-Straße 5
|80636 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+89 444456 - 866
|Fax:
|+89 444456 - 930
|E-mail:
|info@gigaset.com
|Internet:
|www.gigaset.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005156004
|WKN:
|515600
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP Media
|
679075 25.04.2018
Nachrichten zu Gigaset AGmehr Nachrichten
|
15:21
|Gigaset AG paves the way for a program of investment in the future (EQS Group)
|
15:21
|Gigaset AG bereitet Weg für Investitionsprogramm in die Zukunft (EQS Group)
|
14:39
|DGAP-Adhoc: Aufsichtsrat der Gigaset AG billigt Finanzierung für Investitionen i.H.v. bis zu EUR 20 Mio. (EQS Group)
|
14:39
|DGAP-Adhoc: Supervisory Board of Gigaset AG approves financing for investments of up to EUR 20 million (EQS Group)
|
23.04.18
|'Alexa, sag Gigaset ich gehe jetzt' - Smart Home Alarmsystem verbindet sich mit Amazon Alexa (EQS Group)
|
23.04.18
|'Alexa, tell Gigaset I'm going now' - Smart home alarm system connects to Amazon Alexa (EQS Group)
|
17.04.18
|Gigaset E630HX - Countering planned obsolescence through certification (EQS Group)
|
17.04.18
|Gigaset E630HX - Mit Zertifikat gegen geplante Obsoleszenz (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Gigaset AGmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}