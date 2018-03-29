<
29.03.2018 17:35:00

Garmin® Ltd. schedules its first quarter 2018 earnings call

Garmin Ltd. (Nasdaq: GRMN) invites shareholders and investors to listen to its first quarter 2018 earnings conference call that will be broadcast over the Internet on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. ET, with executives of Garmin. The call will be held in conjunction with the company's earnings release, which will be distributed prior to market open on May 2, 2018.

What: Garmin Ltd. First Quarter 2018 Earnings Call

When: Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Where: http://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/events/

How: Join via the website link above or participate by phone by dialing 855-757-3897 (due to the limited number of lines available, we encourage you to dial-in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call).

Contact: investor.relations@garmin.com

An archive of the live webcast will be available until May 1, 2019 on Garmin’s website at www.garmin.com. To access the replay, click on the Investor Relations link and select the Quarterly and Annual Earnings page.

About Garmin Ltd: For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation and wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin, twitter.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.

Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark of Garmin Ltd.

