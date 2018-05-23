<
23.05.2018 22:15:00

Gap Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividend

Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) today announced its board of directors authorized a second quarter fiscal year 2018 dividend of $0.2425 per share, payable on or after August 1, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 11, 2018.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc. is a leading global retailer offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta brands. Fiscal year 2017 net sales were $15.9 billion. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase in more than 90 countries worldwide through company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

