Galaxy Digital Announces Closing of Arrangement - Trading to Commence August 1

TORONTO, July 31, 2018 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. ("Galaxy Digital", the "Company" or the "Firm") (TSXV: GLXY), a diversified, multi-service merchant bank dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology industry, today announced that it has completed all of the steps of the previously announced Arrangement Transaction. The shares of the Company will begin trading on the TSXV on August 1, 2018, under the symbol "GLXY".

Michael Novogratz, CEO and Founder of the Company said: "We are thrilled to announce the public listing of Galaxy Digital. Our team is excited to continue building our merchant bank on behalf of our equity partners." Mr. Novogratz continued, "We appreciate the support of Bradmer Pharmaceuticals, which has allowed us to assume their position as a publicly listed company in Canada. This transaction gives investors access to a diversified investment opportunity for those who wish to gain exposure to the emerging and revolutionary digital assets space."

About Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

Galaxy Digital is a diversified, multi-service merchant bank dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. Galaxy Digital's multi-disciplinary team has extensive experience spanning investing, portfolio management, capital markets, operations, and blockchain technology. Through an operating company controlled by Mike Novogratz and the Company, Galaxy Digital currently operates four distinct business lines, which include: Trading (arbitrage, macro, market making/OTC), Asset Management (management of external capital across passive and ecosystem funds), Principal Investing (private equity, venture, public equity, ICO investments, Pre-ICO investments, and liquid and illiquid cryptocurrencies), and Advisory (capital markets, M&A/restructuring, and technical consulting services to both start-ups and established institutions). Galaxy Digital's CEO, Chairman and Founder is Michael Novogratz. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Tokyo, Vancouver, the Cayman Islands (registered office) and New Jersey.

