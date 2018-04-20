GWS Production AB (publ) publishes the annual report for 2017

GWS Production AB (publ) ("GWS") today announced that the annual report for the financial year 2017 is available on the company's website http://gwsproduction.se/

Summary of Annual Report 2017.

The year in numbers

Earnings per share at Group level amounted to -0.84 (-1.23) SEK (after adjustment of minority interest) and for the Parent Company to -0.79 (-1.15) SEK.

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 14.1(18.5) MSEK for the Group at the end of the year and for the Parent Company liquid assets amounted to 13.5 (17.8) MSEK at the corresponding date.

The result for the year amounted to -12.9 (-18.4) MSEK for the Group and for the parent company the corresponding figure was -11.5 (-16.5) MSEK.

Operating profit for the year amounted to -13.0 (-18.4) MSEK for the Group and for the parent company the corresponding figure was -11.0 (-16.2) MSEK.

Significant events during the fiscal year

GWS transfers 65% of the shares in Carefindy AB to Rethinking Care Sweden AB. For further information, see press release published January 19, 2017.

GWS receives research grants from the government agency Vinnova for the project "Artificial Intelligence for Global Security Risk Detection", within the framework of the project "Innovation Project in Business". Contributions from Vinnova are approximately 2 MSEK, which will be matched by a corresponding amount from GWS to fund the project.

GWS signs partner agreement with Lingmerths Travel Agency AB.

GWS announces that future focus will be placed on business travelers and insurance technology. For further information, see press release published April 26, 2017.

On May 29, 2017, the annual general meeting will be held in GWS. Information about the decisions made is available in communication published May 29, 2017.

GWS announces that all regulatory information in the future will be in English.

On June 27, 2017, an extraordinary general meeting will be held in GWS. Information about the decisions made is available in the communication published on June 27, 2017.

GWS and ERV extend and extend cooperation in new agreements.

GWS publishes report for the first half of 2017.

GWS and Chubb INA Holdings, one of the world's largest insurance companies, signs a comprehensive agreement, initially in three years with a value of GWS of at least 5.3 MSEK.

GWS and EOS Risk Group in London sign a two-year contract. The agreement gives GWS access to a number of interesting customers, including the important oil and gas market.

GWS publishes report for Q3, 2017.

Humle Småbolagsfond invests 5.2 MSEK in GWS Production AB. GWS issues 1 580 000 shares in a directed new issue. Further information is available in press release published November 29, 2017.